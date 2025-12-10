What time does Palm Royale season 2 episode 6 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Kristen Wiig attends PaleyLive - Kristen Wiig & Carol Burnett: A Night With Apple TV+'s Palm Royale at The Paley Museum on March 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Palm Royale season 2 episode 6, titled “Maxine Gets Herself,” is set to premiere on December 17, 2025, on Apple TV. The fifth episode picks up its plot after Douglas is kidnapped, and we also see where Linda is.

The show is about the rich and powerful families associated with the Palm Royale resort and mansion. The recently released episode 5 sees Dinah, Perry, and Mitzi assume that Pinky is the kidnapper, but it turns out the FBI has already arrested Douglas while searching for Pinky.

Meanwhile, Evelyn and Maxine struggle to arrange money for Linda’s charity work. Linda sends a voice message through the radio, which Mary thinks can talk to the dead. Also, a spark grows between Maxine and Dr. Dusty Magic, but when Douglas returns, it seems he no longer wants to move forward with Maxine.

Led by Kristen Wiig (Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons), the other cast members of Palm Royale feature Ricky Martin as Robert Diaz, while Josh Lucas stars as Douglas Darby Dellacorte-Simmons. Leslie Bibb appears as Dinah Donohue, and Amber Chardae Robinson plays Virginia. Laura Dern takes on the dual role of Linda Shaw and Penelope Rollins, with Allison Janney as Evelyn Rollins. Comedy legend Carol Burnett plays Norma Dellacorte, and Kaia Gerber appears as Mitzi.

Release date of Palm Royale season 2 episode 6

Palm Royale season 2 episode 6 is set to premiere on Apple TV on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The sixth episode is titled “Maxine Gets Herself.” The show is exclusive to Apple TV and follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

Release timings of Palm Royale season 2 episode 6 for different regions are mentioned in the table below:

Regions Release date Release Time Eastern Time December 17, 2025 3:00 AM Central Time December 17, 2025 9:00 AM Mountain Time December 17, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Time December 17, 2025 12:00 AM British Summer Time December 17, 2025 8:00 AM Central European Time December 17, 2025 9:00 AM India Standard Time December 17, 2025 1:30 PM

How many episodes are there in Palm Royale season 2?

So far, five episodes of Palm Royale season 2 have been released, which means the show is almost halfway through. Season 2 has a total of 10 episodes. The first episode of season 2 premiered on November 12, 2025. New episodes come out every Wednesday. The show is set to finish on January 14, 2026.

Here is the list of episodes that you can stream on Apple TV:

Episode 1: Maxine Drinks Martinis Now (November 12, 2025)

Episode 2: Maxine Serves a Swerve (November 19, 2025)

Episode 3: Maxine Solves a Murder (November 26, 2025)

Episode 4: Maxine Unwrecks a Home (December 3, 2025)

Episode 5: Maxine Is Ready to Single Mingle (December 9, 2025)

Episodes yet to be released:

Episode 6: Maxine Gets Herself (December 17, 2025)

Episode 7: TBA (December 24, 2025)

Episode 8: TBA(December 31, 2025)

Episode 9: TBA (January 7, 2026)

Episode 10: TBA (January 14, 2026)

A recap of Palm Royale season 2 episode 5 and what to expect in Palm Royale season 2 episode 6

In the fifth episode, Linda is enjoying her life after escaping from prison, thanks to Maxine and Douglas. She needs money, so she sends a voice message through the radio to Mary, asking for Maxine’s help. Maxine and Evelyn try to arrange the money, and with the help of Dr. Dusty Magic, they find a way out of this problem.

Since all the assets are frozen, Evelyn cannot access the Rollins estate or its money. They managed to get gold worth $6 million, but due to the scandal, no one will pay full price for that gold. Dusty suggests selling it to Madge Post during the square dance night party. They close the deal and finally get the money to send to Linda and for their Palm Royale plan.

Linda told them that a courier guy would collect the money and know the secret code word “banana slug.” It is later revealed that Dusty himself is the one who is assigned to send the cash to Linda.

Soon after, Douglas returns after being released by the FBI. Pinky and Raquel had nothing to do with his kidnapping, and the noises Dinah heard were only a misunderstanding, thinking a pig tied to a chair was Douglas. The FBI took Douglas for the interrogation; meanwhile, Evelyn discovers that Maxine is the reason the government froze all their assets.

The main question now is: Why is the FBI searching for Pinky? At the same time, Robert has a shocking encounter by the pool with Reginald.

The synopsis for Palm Royale Season 2 Episode 6 hints that a new family will arrive at the Palm resort, bringing more drama and maybe new clues related to the mystery. It is also expected that the episode may reveal where Norma is and what plans she is making. Maxine’s romance with Dr. Dusty might come to an end, as she will now be busy helping Virginia find a Russian mole in the upcoming episode.

The synopsis of Palm Royale season 2 episode 6 reads,