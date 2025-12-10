From sexual misconduct lawsuit to removal from films over harassment allegations: Andy Dick controversies explored amid latest medical emergency

Comedian Andy Dick attends the Jade Recovery AMF Event on June 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jade Recovery)

Andy Dick has made the headlines again, this time for being found unresponsive on a street in Hollywood on December 9. TMZ captured pictures of the actor and comedian.

An eyewitness told the media outlet that someone in the crowd reportedly screamed for Narcan, a medication used to treat opioid overdose. This led to the actor's alleged drug overdose rumors. The Los Angeles Fire Department's spokesperson stated that emergency services were called to the scene. However, the actor was not taken to a hospital.

Andy Dick was arrested for alleged sexual misconduct and battery in 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023. He was even sentenced to prison for 90 days in November 2022, for allegedly groping an Uber driver in April 2018.

The comedian was ordered to register himself as a sex offender after his release. He failed to do so and was arrested in January 2023. Notably, Andy has publicly harassed other celebrities as well.

The actor touched Pamela Anderson's breasts without her consent during a Comedy Central Roast in 2005. Then he tried to touch Courtney Love on the same episode.

Andy Dick allegedly licked Farrah Fawcett, Carrie Fisher, and Patton Oswalt in 2006 while filming the Comedy Central Roast of William Shatner. Journalist Mandy Stadtmiller claimed she saw the alleged incident happen, and Andy seemingly tried to lick, grope, and bite her as well.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2007, the comedian touched Ivanka Trump's legs while Kimmel tried to stop him. Dick was then removed from the show.

Andy was fired from the film Raising Buchanan in 2017 after accusations of sexual harassment came out. He reportedly harassed at least four production members. At the time, the actor denied the allegations. Notably, he admitted to kissing and licking people.

The same year, he was fired and removed from the set of Vampire Dad for alleged improper behavior toward cast and crew members. Andy Dick told the Hollywood Reporter that he took "too many Xanax" and claimed that he would never repeat it again.

Andy Dick was arrested while livestreaming

The comedian was living with a group of people in their RVs at O'Neill Regional Park in Orange County in May 2022. They were livestreaming their daily lives on the YouTube channel Captain Content.

According to Deadline's report, a man who remained anonymous claimed that Andy allegedly molested him. The arrest was caught on the stream, and Dick was held on $25,000 bail.

However, he was not charged because the Orange County District Attorney's Office stated that the accuser did not cooperate with the investigation. Andy Dick was then released on bond.

The actor last appeared in the action film T-Bird, which was released this year. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Coming to the present day, the star told TMZ that he was "fine" after his recent medical emergency. He did not comment on the reports of him being unresponsive on a Hollywood road.

Stay tuned for more updates on Andy Dick.