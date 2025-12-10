Actor Andy Dick reportedly overdosed and was found unresponsive on the street in Hollywood

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Comedian Andy Dick attends the Jade Recovery AMF Event on June 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jade Recovery)

On December 9, 2025, comedian and actor Andy Dick was discovered slumped over on cement stairs outside a building in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Eyewitnesses saw him unresponsive with his glasses knocked to the ground nearby.

The news was first reported by TMZ which confirmed that the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived quickly, dispatching an overdose response for a 59-year-old man. They administered Narcan- the opioid overdose reversal drug, at the scene and Dick regained consciousness but declined transport to a hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department also responded to the 911 call. Later that evening, Dick spoke briefly by phone, telling reporters he was alive and relieved to be okay though he shared no details about the substances involved or the lead-up.

This incident fits a pattern for Dick who has battled substance abuse publicly for decades including multiple rehab stints and legal issues tied to drugs and alcohol.

Photos from the scene showing Dick in broad daylight circulated widely, sparking concern among fans familiar with his eccentric roles and personal lows.

Who is Andy Dick? All about the actor's spanning career

Andy Dick built a career on quirky, scene stealing comedy in the 1990s and 2000s. Born as Andrew Roane Dick in South Carolina, he was adopted and raised in a Navy family that moved often before settling in Chicago.

There he honed his skills at The Second City improv group and briefly studied at Columbia College Chicago.

His big break came in 1992 as a cast member on Fox's The Ben Stiller Show- a sketch series that launched stars like Judd Apatow and Janeane Garofalo.

Dick's wild characters caught eyes, leading to his signature role as naive reporter Matthew Brock on NBC's NewsRadio from 1995 to 1999.

The ensemble sitcom, co-starring Phil Hartman and Dave Foley ran five seasons and showcased Dick's childlike energy amid workplace satire.

He followed up with films like Reality Bites, Road Trip and Old School. Voice work is defined later, including the scheming rabbit Boingo in Hoodwinked! and Nuka in Disney's The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride.

Dick also hosted MTV's The Andy Dick Show, blending sketches and celebrity bits.

Andy Dick's history of addiction struggles underscores the Hollywood street collapse

Andy Dick's apparent overdose ties directly to his long documented fight with addiction. By his own admission in past interviews, Dick turned to alcohol and drugs for every mood- fueling cycles of depression and outbursts.

Legal troubles started early in 1999. He faced cocaine and marijuana charges after a car crash, entering a diversion program that dropped the case. A 2008 misdemeanor drug conviction led to probation. He entered rehab over 10 times by 2012, appearing on VH1's Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew to confront it publicly. Dock told Vice in 2016-

"I would always say that I didn’t have a problem with drugs and alcohol. But I would drink when I was happy, when I was sad, when I was anxious. Without drugs or alcohol, I was depressed, frustrated, angry".

More recently, a 2022 groping conviction earned him 90 days in jail, sex offender registration and mandated AA and counselling sessions.

A 2023 arrest for public intoxication highlighted ongoing issues. This Hollywood collapse isn't isolated as the area sees frequent overdose calls, with LAFD data showing thousands yearly amid the fentanyl surge.

