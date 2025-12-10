Trump gets hit by the toilet door on Air Force One as he talks about how he likes to take care of "a government plane"

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on August 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump answered a range of questions from reporters before leaving and is scheduled to spend the weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A video of Donald Trump getting hit by the toilet door on Air Force One has been going viral lately. Trump was traveling to Monroe County in northeast Pennsylvania, where he later delivered a speech on affordability as well. The president was taking questions from reporters while he said how much he liked to take care of the plane. He was heard saying,

"You're gonna have to take it easy with that thing. It's a government plane, but I like to take care of it."

While the question-and-answer segment with the reporters began, someone traveling with the Trump administration seemingly went in to use the aircraft's bathroom. As the president was answering the questions, the person inside was trying to open the door, thus accidentally hitting the US president. While the president initially seemed a little confused, he later said with a smile,

"Oh, hello! Somebody's in there. Come on out."

This caused everybody else present there to break out in laughter. Shortly after this incident, Trump moved away from the bathroom door to continue speaking to the reporters, while the person in the bathroom snuck out behind him. This video soon began going viral on social media platforms by getting circulated multiple times. Many reacted to it and believed that the president had a great sense of humor.

One user took to X to share their reaction and wrote,

"He's the funniest president ever."

"Dude is a natural comedian 😂," commented another X user.

During his Tuesday speech, Donald Trump said that he would prefer immigrants from countries like Sweden and Norway

On Tuesday, Donald Trump arrived in Pennsylvania to deliver a speech. According to reports by The Associated Press, he shared his thoughts surrounding immigration and wondered why the country mostly got immigrants from nations like Somalia and Haiti and not from countries like Norway.

"Why is it we only take people from s—-hole countries, right? Why can't we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few?" said the US president.

Further during the speech, Donald Trump said that he had opted to permanently pause third-world migration. Speaking to the rally, he called the 'third-world countries' "Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime." Trump additionally stated,

"I've also announced a permanent pause on third-world migration—including from hellholes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, and many other countries."

The Trump administration has previously been criticized by Human Rights Watch for promoting discriminatory immigration restrictions. After an Afghan asylum seeker reportedly attacked two National Guard soldiers on November 26, the Trump administration suspended immigration for citizens of 19 countries.

These countries include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. According to reports by NPR, the pending applications from these nations have been paused, and the ones that were approved are getting reviewed at the moment.

According to The Associated Press, the Tuesday event took place at a conference center ballroom at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono.