Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom to welcome their first baby together soon

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom (Image Via Getty Images)

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are expecting their first baby, PEOPLE reported on Tuesday, December 9. The couple got married in March in Tulum, Mexico.

This will be Theroux and Bloom's first shared child. They have not been very vocal about sharing their private life with the public, despite having very active acting careers.

They first went public with their relationship in early 2023 when they were photographed together in New York City.

Later, pictures of them kissing confirmed their relationship.

During the Oscars party in March 2024, the couple made their presence felt at Vanity Fair, publicly confirming their relationship.

Theroux then proposed at a romantic getaway in Italy, and the pair tied the knot a year later.

The actor who starred in The Leftovers and The Mosquito Coast was married to actress Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018.

Following their divorce, he would often say that he wanted his personal life to be kept out of the spotlight.

In a 2023 Esquire interview, he admitted he prefers to keep relationships secret because it feels less stressful and more authentic.

Who is Nicole Brydon Bloom? Everything to know about Justin Theroux’s wife

Nicole Brydon Bloom is an actress who has steadily expanded her career across television, film and theater.

She obtained her acting degree in 2017 from Elon University.

Initially, she intended to be a student at the Academy of Arts London in the field of acting, but she changed her major after seeing a college play that motivated her to pursue the performing arts at the time.

She later disclosed that the acting program taught her to take chances and have faith in her own judgment, rather than trying to fit into the mold of what she believed casting directors wanted.

Bloom’s initial career was on the stage in Kentucky, from where she moved to TV work.

She was signed by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Affair and the thriller movie 1BR.

She then portrayed Caroline Stuyvesant in the second season of The Gilded Age, a production she had long desired to be part of.

She once mentioned that while she was still a student, she sent her agent a message requesting an audition if the casting of the series was ever reopened.

When the second season arrived, she was finally given the part.

Bloom recently played the lead role in Hulu’s Paradise.

Stay tuned for more updates.