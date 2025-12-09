Who was Jubilant Sykes? Grammy-nominated gospel performer pronounced dead after reported assault

Jubilant Sykes dies at 71 (Image via Instagram/@jubilantsykes)

Opera singer Jubilant Sykes passed away at 71 after suffering from significant stab injuries. He was found with critical injuries at his home in Santa Monica late on Monday - December 8.

Jubilant Sykes is a Grammy-nominated opera singer who received his Grammy nod for performing Mass with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

He also made his film debut in Freedom and played the lead in Daniel Beaty's play Breath and Imagination.

Sykes was also in the musicals Bloomer Girl and 1776 and performed with the world's finest orchestras: the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Atlanta Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, among others.

Authorities confirmed that Sykes' wife called for paramedics around 9:19 pm on Monday after witnessing their son assaulting the opera singer at their home in the Pico neighborhood on Delaware Avenue.

The 911 call was reportedly made while the assault was in progress, per Rolling Stone.

Santa Monica Police Department's Lt. Lewis Gilmour said that responding officers were directed inside the Sykes residence. He said:

"Officers arrived and contacted the reporting party, who directed them into the home where they located an adult male with significant injuries."

They found the singer with "critical injuries consistent with a stabbing." A Santa Monica Fire Department personnel member pronounced him dead at the scene. Jubilant Sykes was not publicly identified as the victim at the time until Tuesday, after he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Who allegedly killed Jubilant Sykes?

Jubilant Sykes's son has been arrested for allegedly killing his father. The 911 call from his mother revealed that the physical altercation leading to the late singer's death was between him and their son.

Micah Sykes was found inside their Santa Monica home and has been taken into custody following the incident. Police said:

"The suspect, the victim's son, Micah Sykes, 31, was found inside the residence and taken into custody without incident."

Authorities told KTLA that Sykes's son will be booked on suspicion of homicide. The case will be referred to the LA County District Attorney for possible criminal charges.

But as Jubilant Sykes's tragic death rocks the neighborhood, authorities said that there is no current threat within the community. Police said on social media posts, per Rolling Stone:

"This appears to be an isolated incident occurring within a private residence, and there is no ongoing threat to the community."

The New York Post also reported that Micah Sykes has been living with his parents. But he spent most of his time in the garage. The Post also mentioned that the police and one of Sykes' neighbors and tenants said that Micah Sykes has a history of mental illness.

The said longtime tenant also claimed to The Post that the late singer even warned them about his son and his weird behavior.

Jubilant Sykes's son was previously accused of threatening behavior by a Southern California woman, per Rolling Stone.

The woman alleged that he is unpredictable and "shows signs of mental instability," and asked for a restraining order against him in 2017.