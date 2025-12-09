Judge clears path for Darius McCrary’s release, ending four-year legal turmoil

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Actor Darius McCrary attends the premiere of Pure Flix Entertainment's "A Question Of Faith" at Regal 14 at LA Live Downtown on September 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images,)

Family Matters star Darius McCrary has stepped out of jail, finally free, after a court hearing where a judge closed the book on a turbulent stretch that began with his arrest at the Mexico border, according to TMZ.

The 47-year-old was taken into police custody on Nov. 27 this year on a felony count of failure to pay child support. He had previously been arrested in 2015 and 2023 for the same reason.

Following the judge's decision, his lawyer, Paulette Loftin, said those four tough years twisted how people saw him; yet this outcome shows he's stayed focused on being there for his kid and keeping family first. He said:

"Over the last four years, Mr. McCrary's fight for justice and truth has been painted as an attempt to shirk his responsibilities to his child. The resolution reached today makes it clear that family does matter and that it always has. This resolution allows Mr. McCrary to correct the misleading narrative and put this matter behind him."

Darius McCrary’s no-contest plea pushes his months-long case toward sentencing

Darius McCrary's legal ordeal has stretched across states and months, beginning with his October arrest just outside Tijuana - San Diego locked him down fast, refusing bail. That first snag sparked multiple court dates while judges sorted out shifting him back to Michigan, where old warrants were piling up.

After extradition, he was charged with five serious felony counts tied to unpaid child support issues and allegations that he deliberately evaded supervision. His representative, Ann Barlow, said via TMZ that following weeks of talks, he agreed to plead no contest across the board this past Monday - a move that quietly pushes everything toward closure.

Darius McCrary will show up for sentencing by February 2026.

