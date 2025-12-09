Type keyword(s) to search

Raul Malo Passes Away at 60: Inside his family, net worth and legacy

Learn about Raul Malo’s life, his contributions to The Mavericks, his $10 million net worth, and the family he leaves behind following his passing at 60.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Tuesday 12/9/2025 at 12:38PM EST
  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 22: Raul Malo of the The Mavericks speaks onstage at All Americana: The Latine Experience Panel during AMERICANAFEST 2021 at The Westin Nashville on September 22, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music Association )
    Raul Malo, lead singer of the country-Latin band the Mavericks, passed away at age 60, the band confirmed Monday (December 8) to Rolling Stone. Known for his powerful voice and electric performances, he had been battling cancer. The Mavericks called him a driving force in music - his work over 30 years touched fans across the globe; meanwhile, his wife Betty spoke of his bright spirit, full of energy, heart, and deep feeling.

    Diagnosed with colon cancer in mid-2024, by September 2025 doctors found it had spread to his central nervous system, hitting both brain and spine.

    The band said in a statement:

    "It’s with the deepest grief we share the passing of our friend, bandmate and brother Raul Malo. Anyone with the pleasure of being in Raul’s orbit knew that he was a force of human nature, with an infectious energy. Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself."

    Malo’s wife Betty said (via Rolling Stone):

    "No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did. Now he will look down on us with all that heaven will allow, lighting the way and reminding us to savor every moment."

    Raul Malo, the Mavericks frontman, who shaped songs and redefined 90s country

    Raul Malo, born in mid-1965, raised in Miami, Florida, lit up stages as frontman, shaped songs from scratch, built tracks behind the scenes, and stood at the core of The Mavericks, a group sparked in the late '80s originally called The Basics. Teamed with Robert Reynolds, Paul Deakin, and Ben Peeler, he kicked off playing bass while adding voice layers; yet by 1989, he traded spots with Reynolds, stepping forward with a deep, wavy-toned baritone that stamped the band’s identity.

    Mixing Cuban rhythms, bold horn blasts from mariachi, raw country licks, plus operatic flair, he pushed The Mavericks beyond borders during the ‘90s country wave, earning nods alongside icons such as George Jones or Frank Sinatra. His drive flowed from family roots - dad hooked on country tunes, mom drawn to rock beats, brass-heavy ensembles, danceable swing, even grand opera - which fed his sound with soulful weight and global color.

    He wrote most of the band's songs, diving into deep topics - like people without homes or his aunt moving from Cuba - crafting almost every track on their first records. Their 1994 release What a Crying Shame hit number one on the US Heatseekers list, going platinum in both America and Canada; after that came widely praised albums such as Music for All Occasions, Trampoline, In Time, Mono and more which brought popular tracks like Dance the Night Away, There Goes My Heart, Here Comes the Rain. 

    Outside the group, Malo stayed active on his own, releasing six solo projects, highlighting how he mixed styles freely. At the time of his death, he had around $10 million net worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) - a result of years selling records, touring globally, earning from writing tunes, and producing music across three decades.

    He’s survived by his wife, Betty Fernandez Malo, their kids Max, Vincent, and Dino, mom Norma, sister Carol - not only grieving family members but also fans and artists who saw him push country-rooted sounds forward, leaving honest emotion and fresh ideas behind.

    TOPICS: Raul Malo


