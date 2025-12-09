What does Yellow font mean on TikTok? Viral trend theory explained

The yellow font trend takes over TikTok. (Photo Illustration by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

A new trend has taken over TikTok, called the 'Yellow font theory'. Over the last few days, there has been a surge in users posting videos with texts in yellow written on them. While some hopped on the bandwagon without questioning what it actually stands for, a few others are left wondering what this new trend could mean.

The theory refers to a social media user trying to convey some vulnerable or emotional detail about their life online. They believe using yellow as the font color makes their posts stand out more and gets their messages across.

Some creators are clueless about a definite meaning behind the yellow font theory, but they are partaking in the trend nonetheless. For example, several TikTok users shared posts with quotes related to heartbreak or an epiphanic moment and ended the statements with the phrase "yellow font btw".

yellow font theory



that's the tweet pic.twitter.com/5qhAKzL7oJ — rocky (@sydney_solana) December 3, 2025

User @maesfried made a similar post that read, "when I look in the mirror but all I can see is a lustful demon where a lover girl used to be". She added at the end, "yellow font btw". The user explained in the caption:

"yellow font means it’s something sensitive, uncomfortable, and out of your control"

One user, @yellowfont.halfspeed, has built an entire account based on the new trend. Over the span of a week, the user, whose real name is John, has posted around a hundred videos, each with yellow text written on them.

User @bellafitz, who did not figure out the trend yet, posted herself making faces with a yellow colored text written on the video that reads:

​"can some pls lmk [let me know] what the yellow font means im [I'm] lost and does it have to be yellow or can I do blue bc I like blue"

TikTok content creators try to make out what 'yellow font theory' stands for

One user, @bablosilaa, shared a post on Monday, defining the yellow font theory as "a social media trend where yellow text is used to express emotional vulnerability and introspection, often paired with themes of self-doubt, unreciprocated feelings, or existential acceptance."

One person claimed the font theory originated on Snapchat.

Check out $Yellowfont Dex

Viral trend on Tiktok pic.twitter.com/BVTM6zp5xN — Moh 🛡️ (@Branding_moh) December 4, 2025

User @jetty._wetty ranted about coming across a slew of yellow font posts on the platform, but still feeling clueless about it. In response, @furinasamas commented:

"For everyone wondering, Yellow Font originated from Snapchat, and people would post stories in yellow fonts to indicate that it's public and the creator wants them to read the text. I believe there is also a different kind of font for private text."

While TikTok is getting flooded with yellow font posts, some users have taken to using pink font color instead. Creators who are using the pink fonts are claiming this color feels more elite and relatable.

@amourgazette posted:

"you can be the most beautiful poetry but mean nothing to those who can't read pink font"

Although the credible origins of both the yellow and pink font trends are unclear, TikTok creators are using them in line with the moods or emotions stereotypically associated with these hues.

