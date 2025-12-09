How is Justin Baldoni coping amid legal turmoil? Attorney opens up on the embattled actor as court battle with Blake Lively continues

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: Justin Baldoni attends the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. attends the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's s*xual harassment trial had its post-discovery hearing in New York City on Tuesday, December 9. TMZ caught up with Baldoni's lawyer outside the NYC court after the hearing, who told the outlet how the actor is dealing with his contentious legal battle with his It Ends With Us co-star.

Bryan Freedman revealed that Baldoni is holding up "well" and is "hopeful" amid the case, saying:

"Justin's doing as well as he can, and he's hopeful and looks forward to a positive resolution in the case."

He also admits that the actor's family has been through a lot, but they are holding up well. He added:

"We're hopeful that when he gets the right result, slowly he'll be back to the great man that he was."

Freedman also revealed that Justin Baldoni remains a "wonderful" and a "really meaningful" person despite what he's been going through with the case. He added that it will be good to get the actor "vindication" as the case continues.

The Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni case has been going on since 2024 after the actress filed a s*xual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against him.

Baldoni denies all allegations and countersued for defamation and extortion worth $400 million, but his suit has been dismissed.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's s*xual harassment trial is postponed

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's civil trial was initially scheduled to start on March 9, 2026, in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. But Judge Lewis J. Liman decided to push back the trial for two months during the post-discovery hearing on Tuesday.

The trial will now start on May 18 next year instead of March 9. Judge Liman explained that he tried to avoid delaying the trial, but he has two criminal trials that will have to take precedence, saying:

"With respect to the trial, unfortunately, and I've tried hard to avoid this, I'm going to have to push back the trial from the scheduled trial date. I have two criminal trials scheduled for March. As important as this case is... criminal trials take predecent."

He also told both Baldoni and Lively's camps to explore a potential settlement and contact a specific magistrate to discuss the matter. Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios released a statement to USA Today following the latest update on the case, saying:

"This has no bearing on the pleadings themselves. Following the judge's careful review of evidence, the outcome of summary judgment will ultimately determine next steps."

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, also said following Judge Liman's ruling that the pushed-back date has no issue for him.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, revealed that he has a trial scheduled for May 18. But he said that he would try to be available for Lively's trial.

Judge Liman said on Tuesday that he wanted to hold a hearing for Justin Baldoni's motion for summary judgment on January 22, 2026.