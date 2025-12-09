Is Meghan Markle sending a handwritten note to her father after his emergency surgery?

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 25: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle on October 25, 2019 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle is reportedly seeking a way to send a personal, handwritten message to her father, Thomas Markle, after news broke that he underwent an emergency amputation of his left leg. According to People, a spokesperson of the duchess told the outlet on December 5, that she reached out right after his operation on Dec. 3 - even though they’ve stayed apart since 27 months back.

Meghan Markle reached out to her father after his surgery

Meghan Markle’s tried reaching out to her father right after finding out about his surgery in the Philippines, reportedly shooting off an email Friday late morning. She kept low-key at first so that he could heal without hassle. Things shifted when, on December 6, The Mail on Sunday reported quotes from Thomas Markle claiming he felt puzzled by the talk of contact since he hadn’t gotten any message from her.

On December 8, The Times said Meghan was putting together a hand-written letter headed to his hospital room in Cebu, where doctors plan for him to stay another week; someone familiar mentioned quiet steps forward, despite no face-to-face or call just yet.

Reportedly, Meghan had already called several medical centers trying to track him down - a tough job because he can't use his mobile now and she doesn’t hold a current number; instead, her people turned to individuals nearby asking how best to get through. That original email appears to have gone through fine - no return error - and they’re still hunting fresh ways to connect.

The crisis - called serious by Thomas Markle Jr. - led to losing part of a leg due to poor blood flow from a clot, piling onto ongoing issues like a stroke back in 2022. Meghan hasn't spoken much with her dad since before she married Prince Harry in 2018.

