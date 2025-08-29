"We gave her absolutely nothing" - Megyn Kelly rejoices after winning against Blake Lively's subpoena in actress's legal battle with Justin Baldoni

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Megyn Kelly is seen on The Megyn Kelly Show at the SiriusXM Studios on May 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Megyn Kelly had recently bashed Blake Lively for subpoenaing the podcaster in the actress's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. During her SiriusXM show, The Megyn Kelly Show, on Thursday, Megyn slammed Blake and called her a "nasty Hollywood snob." Megyn further revealed that she fought and won against Blake's subpoena.

According to Megyn, the subpoena was just an attempt to gain access to "confidential and proprietary materials." On her show, Kelly claimed that Blake Lively had targeted a dozen journalists as of now, including Kelly herself, Candace Owens, Perez Hilton and Zack Peters. Kelly further went about flaunting her team's way of reporting, and said,

"We gave her absolutely nothing. Not one document, not one record, not one communication. In no world would I ever, ever allow my team’s – or my – communications with each other or with our sources to be turned over to a third party and certainly not to this nitwit."

Megyn Kelly added that Blake had no right to try to interfere in how the podcaster got her news from different sources. Somewhere during the episode, Kelly took some digs aimed at Blake's husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, as well, by calling him a "bully."

What did Megyn Kelly say about Blake Lively and the subpoena on her show?

As previously mentioned, the podcaster had slammed Blake Lively for the subpoena and also accused the actress of apparently targeting several reporters. Somewhere during the show episode, Megyn Kelly revealed that she had the same attorney as Justin Baldoni in the legal case. Kelly added that she was associated with the attorney long before Baldoni's case happened.

According to Kelly, this coincidence possibly made Blake Lively assume that she was doing the reporting favouring Baldoni. She further shared her take on Blake and said,

"In addition, she suggested that I was getting paid by Baldoni or [Baldoni’s attorney Bryan] Freedman for my anti-Blake coverage, demanding to see all documents reflecting this agreement or payment structure."

Kelly went about claiming that Blake had harassed Justin Baldoni. The podcaster further called Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift as Blake's "enforcers." Megyn further lashed out at the actress and clarified that her take on the case had been completely organic and had nothing to do with any influence by Justin Baldoni. She further addressed Blake and said,

"It was you, all you, who made me unable to stand you. No man had anything to do with it."

While Megyn Kelly stated that she was subpoenaed by Blake, a rep for the actress negated the claim. In a statement to The Wrap, the spokesperson claimed that no subpoena was served on Kelly. The spokesperson added that they were involved in finding out evidence to prove that Baldoni and his team orchestrated an apparent smear campaign against Blake to tarnish her image.

As of now, no direct remarks on the same have been made by either Justin Baldoni or Blake Lively.

For the unversed, Blake Lively had accused Justin Baldoni of s*xual harassment and retaliation. Meanwhile, the allegations had been completely denied by Baldoni.