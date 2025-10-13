"Fairer for streamers": Twitch CEO Dan Clancy as he chooses a $100 tip over 20 subs

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 09: Dan Clancy, CEO, Twitch, speaks at the Channels live podcast at the Vox Media Podcast Stage presented by Smartsheet At SXSW on March 09, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Vox Media)

On October 6, during a live stream with popular broadcaster 'Heavenly,' Dan Clancy, the CEO of the platform Twitch, faced a request to give 20 subscriptions to her audience. Instead of making the customary obedience, Clancy managed to do something different to make the streamer have a bigger percentage of the profits.

Direct tips to streamers, as noted by Twitch CEO Dan Clancy recently, can be "fairer for streamers" and more helpful to creators than gifted subscriptions because of the revenue-sharing nature of the platform. Although Twitch offers various ways through which content creators can make money, such as through advertisements as well as paid subscriptions, streamers can also get revenue when subscribers buy subscriptions for themselves or give them as a present to people in the community.

Twitch CEO skips subs giveaway, hands streamer $100 directly to avoid platform cut

In one of the recent live streams, Clancy, the CEO of the larger streaming organization, Twitch, stopped in the middle of a promised giveaway of 20 Twitch subscriptions and said he decided how he could help the streamer the most. In a less oblique move, he reached over and took out a $100 bill and gave it to Heavenly personally, as he said that in that manner, she would get the entire amount without the platform getting anything.

You can check the video here.

He said (via Dexerto):

"Actually, no. No, no, no. I'm going to do better than gifting you 20 subs. This will be better, because if I gift you 20 subs, Twitch takes some of it... This is for the live learn. There you go! And that way she gets it all. There we go, ok?"

Heavy decided to get Clancy to sign the bill, as she would never use it, but the experience highlights a broader discussion of the way Twitch pays its creators. The subscription revenue division in the platform has attracted criticism over the years, with most creators and viewers complaining that the system does not adequately reward the time and effort put in making the content.

According to Dexerto, by contrast, competitor platform Kick follows an entirely different model, with a 95/5 split, which still lets creators keep the majority of their subscription, even without extra income in terms of advertisements, though this contrasts with strategies used by streaming services to prioritize profitability and creator support.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!