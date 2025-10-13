What is Barron Trump's net worth? Forbes breaks down the multi-million-dollar status of the president's youngest son

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Barron Trump attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

At the age of only 19, Donald Trump's youngest child, Barron Trump, has a whopping net worth of $150 million. On October 6, Forbes published an article breaking down the wealth status of Barron. At an inauguration event in January, Trump reportedly credited Barron for helping him attract young voters.

The US President has also given him credit for introducing him to crypto. According to the aforementioned article, Barron is also the co-founder of a cryptocurrency company named World Liberty Financial. The company exploded once Trump won the 2024 presidential elections. According to estimates by Forbes, this added more than $1.5 billion to the existing fortune of the Trump family.

Forbes reported that 10% of the entire fortune, about $150 million, belongs to Barron Trump alone. Crypto investor Justin Sun invested about $75 million into the cryptocurrency company shortly after President Trump's win, leading to its further success. According to Forbes, as of August 2025, the total sales of the company amounted to $675 million.

The aforementioned $150 million is reportedly only the amount of liquid assets of Barron Trump. It is believed that Barron holds billions more in the form of locked tokens that could lead his net worth to spike to another $525 million when the tokens become accessible.

Everything to know about Barron Trump, amid reports revealing his net worth

Barron Trump was born to Donald Trump and his third wife, Melania, on March 20, 2006. According to Forbes, he shifted to D.C. months after Trump's relocation in 2017. It was even reported that he was admitted to a Maryland private school, where the annual fees went as high as $50K.

In 2018, he got more involved in the family business after Melania decided to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement. The same was revealed in her biography, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump. In 2016, when Barron was 10 years old, Melania spoke about his reaction to the then-ongoing presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

While talking to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Melania revealed that Barron Trump was quite interested in the campaign at the time. According to her, he would also ask questions about the polls. In May 2024, Barron moved to Florida and graduated from the Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach.

As a child, Barron was raised at the Trump Tower and reportedly had a floor of his own. For his primary education, he reportedly attended the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School. In September 2024, Barron started going to New York University's Stern School of Business, where he even had high security around him.

At the time, a photo of Barron attending the institution went viral on social media. Recently, in a vlog posted by Kai, Donald Trump's granddaughter, the President refuted the rumors claiming that Barron was having issues at college. During a golf outing with Kai, the President clarified that Barron was "doing good."

Of all the children of the President, Barron Trump is known for being mostly out of the public eye.