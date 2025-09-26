Did Barron Trump sing at Charlie Kirk's memorial? Viral piano video debunked

Barron Trump attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump, is going viral after a YouTube video of him allegedly singing at Charlie Kirk's memorial surfaced. The YouTube channel Christian Motivational Stories uploaded the video on September 22, 2025.

In the video, Barron Trump is seemingly playing the piano and singing a tribute song with "raw emotion and strength." The video also showed Charlie Kirk hugging Jesus Christ and walking in heaven.

The YouTube channel, which has over 130,000 subscribers, garnered more than 230,000 views on the video. The comment section is filled with Kirk's supporters praising Barron Trump's supposed singing.

"Barron Trump left the audience speechless as he delivered a powerful song at Charlie Kirk's funeral. His voice carried both sorrow and hope, honoring Charlie's memory in the most unforgettable way. This touching tribute is more than just a performance, it's a reminder of faith, love, and the legacy Charlie Kirk leaves behind," the video's description stated.

The viral YouTube video of Barron Trump playing the piano and singing is fake. The singing and clips are AI-generated, and the channel mentioned the use of AI in their about section.

Christian Motivational Stories stated that they plan to use every tool, including AI, to spread Jesus' inspiring words. They claim that by combining "innovative technology with authentic life lessons," they have created content that "strengthens" one's faith.

"We blend AI with true experiences to bring these stories and messages to life for the glory of God. By combining innovative technology with authentic life lessons, we create engaging content that resonates with your spiritual journey and strengthens your faith," the YouTube channel stated.

Barron Trump did not attend Charlie Kirk's memorial

Political commentator Charlie Kirk's memorial was arranged at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. It was livestreamed, and clips from the memorial went viral on social media.

The US President attended the funeral and gave a speech, saying that he would never forgive the shooter and that he hated his opponents. Donald Trump apologized to Erika Kirk, who earlier said that she forgave her husband's shooter.

"In that private moment on his dying day, we find everything we need to know about who Charlie Kirk truly was. He was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That's where I disagree with Charlie. I hate opponent and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry," the President said.

His two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, participated in the memorial. Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, and Jared Kushner, the husband of Trump's daughter Ivanka, also attended.

According to Yahoo News's September 23, 2025, report, Donald Trump's two daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany, did not attend. Nor did the First Lady, Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump.

Meanwhile, Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk, has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, violent offense in the presence of a child, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts of witness tampering.

Attorney Kathryn Nester would represent the 22-year-old. His next court appearance is on September 29, 2025. Robinson has denied the allegation of killing the political commentator and has continued to claim his innocence.

According to the Times of India's September 25, 2025, report, Tyler Robinson underwent a mental health evaluation recently. He is currently at the Utah jail's special housing unit.

In other news, Barron Trump is currently attending his second year of college at New York University. Stay tuned for more updates on Barron Trump and Charlie Kirk.