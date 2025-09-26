Gen V Season 2 shocks viewers by blowing up a goat named Elon Musk before aiming satire at Julia Fox

Gen V season 2, the spinoff of The Boys, made its debut last week by dropping three episodes. Episode 4, titled ‘Bags,’ was out yesterday, which left fans stunned with the brutal killing of a goat, who was named after the multi-millionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The goat scene was something fans would not have expected. Exploding bodies and gore killings were obviously a part of Gen V’s universe, but blowing up a goat in mid-air? That was surprising.

Episode four sees Cate, Li, Emma, and Marie confronting the shocking truth about Cipher’s abilities. Li, during her speech in the previous episode, revealed the truth about Andre’s fate and even accepted that she was the one who attacked Cate instead of Starlighters.

With her ‘number one’ supe image being now damaged, Cipher forced and blackmailed Marie and Li to get into a fight. He wants Marie to come out on top at the Gender Bender vs Blood Bender fight and become Godolkin University’s ‘Number One Supe.’

For that, he decided to give her special training and guide her in gaining control over her powers. Marie owns the power of Hemokinesis, where she can manipulate her own or others’ blood to attack or defend.

Private training for Marie was obvious, as she was the sole survivor of the ‘Project Odessa,’ and the dean wants to make the project successful by making more powerful supes just like her.

Marie’s training went horribly wrong when the goat ended up exploding

To make her powers work, Marie often draws a cut on her hand to bleed, but Cipher, this time, asks her to ‘’feel the power’’ instead. She was shocked to see that there was no powerful man in the room that she had to fight against.

When she asked ‘’I am not…fighting somebody?’’ Cipher replied, ‘’Sure you are. Yourself.’’

The first task for Marie was to move the blood bags from one table to the other, and obviously without bursting them.

She failed at the first attempt. Cipher asks to ‘’connect with every cell in that bag as if it were a part of your own body.’’

In the second attempt, she lifted all of the blood bags at once and safely landed them on another table without exploding them. Next task? Cipher brought in the goat (Elon).

He says, ‘’Elon here is no different than a bag of blood.’’ To which Marie replied: ‘’A living thing isn’t a bag.’’

But for Cipher, ‘’We are all just blood bags. Walking-Talking blood bags.’’ Marie was hesitant to experiment with her powers on a goat and was nervous about accidentally killing Elon. To which Cipher said: ‘’That’s why we name them for *ssholes.’’

Cipher asks Marie to levitate Elon Musk (goat), but she gets distracted, causing the goat to explode and be dismembered. To move ahead, Cipher asks Vance to bring in the next animal, who was named Julia Fox.

The show tries to downplay the chaos with dark humor, treating celebs almost like disposable training props.

The goat’s explosion on screen was one of the major episode’s highlights, and on top of that, their names were an entertaining factor added to it.

In the midst of the brutal violence, there’s a layer of satire poking fun at celebrity culture.

How did fans react to the goat scene in Gen V season 2?

Blowing up Elon the goat proved that Marie’s powers are not just ordinary. Her blood powers are dangerous and can be deadly, too. The goat being torn to pieces had fans buzzing.

Even though it was terrifying to watch, fans got a kick out of the poor animal’s funny name - Elon (the goat) and Julia Fox.

User Matildarryhs3 said,

‘’Holy f*****g s**t 😭😭 the shade Gen V gave to Elon Musk 😭😭 Bahahahha that was soooo good!!! 😭😭 And then them killing the said Elon Musk goat, CHERRY ON TOP!!! Another reason why i love The Boys and Gen V universe!!! 🙌🏻👏🏻.’'

templo_del_geek wrote,