How many episodes are left in Gen V season 2? Explained

With Gen V season 2 racing toward its shocking conclusion, fans are wondering just how many episodes are left before the chaos at Godolkin University finally comes to an end. The second season of the satirical superhero series, part of The Boys universe, premiered on Prime Video on September 17, 2025, and continues to explore the consequences of Vought’s experiments on young Supes.

Created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke, Gen V season 2 brings back Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, and London Thor alongside newcomer Hamish Linklater as the sinister Dean Cipher. After the events of The Boys Season 4, the show dives deep into themes of control, corruption, and identity, setting up an explosive final showdown that promises to alter the franchise forever.

Episode guide for Gen V Season 2

Some suspected it, but no one could have predicted just how terrifying things would become in Gen V season 2. Marie has accidentally awoken a monster — Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) — and the ramifications of her actions are about to play out in the series’ climactic finale. Out of the total eight episodes, only one remains. Episode 8, titled Trojan, will drop on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Episode 7, titled Hell Week, revealed that Cipher was never truly in control. Marie’s attempt to heal the burned corpse she found in Cipher’s lair brought Thomas Godolkin back to life, restoring his body and releasing his mind from Cipher’s control.

What she didn’t realize was that Cipher had never been the real villain — he was merely a vessel, a regular man named Doug whom Godolkin had possessed for decades. As Doug collapses to the floor, crying, “He’s out of my head now!”, the horrifying truth becomes clear: Godolkin has returned, stronger and more dangerous than ever.

Ethan Slater’s portrayal of the resurrected Godolkin brings a chilling new intensity to the story. He declares to Cate, “Without our powers, we are nothing,” echoing Cipher’s earlier words and confirming Cate’s worst fears. Godolkin’s vision is clear — he wants “gods to walk the Earth, not circus freaks.”

What Marie thought would be the salvation of her friends turns into their worst nightmare. She has unleashed the very creator of the program that birthed her and Homelander, setting the stage for the ultimate battle between creation and creator. As Annabeth’s visions continue to show Marie covered in blood, it seems inevitable that the finale will end in tragedy.

Below is the Gen V Season 2 release schedule, detailing each episode leading up to the finale:

Episode No. Episode Title Release Date 1 New Year, New You September 17, 2025 2 Justice Never Forgets September 17, 2025 3 H is for Human September 17, 2025 4 Bags September 24, 2025 5 The Kids Are Not Alright October 1, 2025 6 Cooking Lessons October 8, 2025 7 Hell Week October 15, 2025 8 Trojan October 22, 2025

What to expect from Gen V season 2 finale

With Thomas Godolkin now free and walking through campus, his plan to eliminate every “useless” Supe has begun. Episode 8, titled Trojan, is expected to feature an all-out war as Marie and her friends race to stop their resurrected founder before he wipes out the next generation of heroes.

But the group is fractured. Marie refuses to trust Cate despite her pleas for help, still haunted by Cate’s previous betrayals. The distrust could prove fatal as Annabeth’s pre-cognitive powers warn of Marie’s impending death — a vision that’s becoming harder to ignore.

Meanwhile, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), freshly healed by Marie’s powers, may be the team’s best hope. His ability to manipulate magnetic fields makes him one of the few Supes capable of disrupting Godolkin’s psychic control. But healing Polarity takes a toll on Marie, whose nosebleeds suggest her powers are pushing her beyond her physical limits. His warning that she could meet the same fate as Andre underscores the tragedy of her gift — power comes with a deadly price.

Elsewhere, lingering mysteries continue to hang over Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) and Sister Sage. Did Stan know that Godolkin was still alive? Was this his plan all along? Sage’s cryptic comment to Cipher that Marie’s return was “anticipated” hints that a sacrifice may be required to end Godolkin’s reign once and for all. The finale could also set the stage for a shocking crossover — if Homelander discovers that Godolkin, his original creator, has risen again, fans might finally see an epic confrontation between the two.

Only one episode remains in the season, and it promises to deliver the most intense and emotionally charged showdown yet. With Godolkin resurrected, Marie’s powers reaching terrifying new heights, and Vought’s legacy on the brink of collapse, the finale of Gen V season 2 will decide who lives, who dies, and who becomes the next legend of The Boys universe. Tune in to Prime Video on October 22, 2025, to see how it all ends.