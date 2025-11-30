Big Lex and Chrisean Rock get into a heated fight on Baddies USA

Big Lex attends The Hood Marilyn Monroe Exclusive Release Party (Image via Getty)

Baddies USA episode 2 aired on November 30, 2025, and a major part of the episode focused on the fight between Big Lex and Chrisean Rock.

The scene began with the cast gathered in one space while a group discussion was taking place. As the conversation shifted, Chrisean said, “I know who’s not to touch, and who’s not to touch,” which moved the attention directly toward her and Big Lex.

Big Lex questioned the statement by asking, “You wanted me to touch her and jump your sister?” This pushed the conversation into a more direct exchange, and the tone began to change.

Chrisean tried to explain her point and said, “We didn’t let, that was a situation between, y’all know who to jump, y’all know who to fight.”

Both women continued speaking at the same time, and the room grew tense as other cast members looked on. Chrisean’s voice rose as she said, “Who do I jump? Who am I ever gonna jump?”

The moment marked the point where the conflict escalated. The exchange became the main focus of the episode and shaped the reactions and interactions that followed among the rest of the cast.

What led to the confrontation in Baddies USA?

Before the physical altercation, the situation built gradually through a series of comments exchanged between both women.

Chrisean started by addressing the room with the line, “I know who’s not to touch, and who’s not to touch,” which brought attention to the topic of involvement in past conflicts.

Big Lex reacted by asking, “You wanted me to touch her and jump your sister?” showing that she interpreted the statement as directed toward her actions.

Chrisean attempted to clarify her meaning by saying, “No, no, I’m just saying. We didn’t let, that was a situation between, y’all know who to jump, y’all know who to fight.” While she spoke, the conversation shifted from the group to a direct exchange between the two.

Big Lex responded by explaining her own position, saying, “No, but right, but you’re talking, I’m talking to everybody,” as she tried to address the room as well.

Chrisean pushed back by asking, “Why are you talking so directly? I’m talking to everybody,” which showed that she felt singled out.

At this point, the voices overlapped, and the cast’s focus shifted entirely to the exchange. The tension that built from these lines set the stage for the physical moment that followed.

Key moments from the exchange in Baddies USA

Several turning points defined the confrontation between Big Lex and Chrisean. One key moment occurred when Chrisean raised her voice and said, “Who do I jump? Who am I ever gonna jump?”

The line signaled a shift in tone and caused the room to react. Big Lex answered by saying, “So that means you’re also talking to me,” which made it clear she believed the comments applied to her. As both women faced each other, their pace of speaking increased.

Cast members nearby adjusted their positions and watched as the tension rose. The exchange between Big Lex and Chrisean moved quickly, and the room grew louder as others reacted to the arguments happening in front of them.

Big Lex continued speaking, and Chrisean stayed engaged in the back-and-forth, which caused the rest of the group to focus on them alone.

The confrontation escalated from spoken lines to physical movement as both women stepped closer during the argument. Security moved in once the voices rose sharply and the space became unstable.

The moment ended with both women being separated and the room dividing as cast members took different positions. This exchange shaped the direction of episode 2 and influenced the events that followed in the storyline.

