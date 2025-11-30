"She’s degreed up": Married to Medicine star Quad talks about her friend and newcomer, Angel Love Davis

Married to Medicine star Quad Webb (Image via Getty)

Married to Medicine season 12 premiered on November 30, 2025, on Bravo, with new members entering the show, lingering tensions resurfacing between Simone and Quad Webb, who celebrates her 44th birthday in the premiere with her boyfriend King by her side, along with her friends.

She introduces everyone to Angel Love Davis, who is an experienced nurse and a longtime friend of Quad who has joined the show as a part-time cast member.

Quad could not stop herself from talking good things about her friend in a confessional when she informed viewers that she had been friends with Angel for a long time, adding:

"She is smart, you know. She's degreed up, baby."

Who is this newest addition, Angel Love Davis, on Married to Medicine season 12?

In the premiere episode of Married to Medicine on Sunday, November 30, 2025, on Bravo, the scene shows Quad with a few of her friends in the backyard of her house having a party.

Angel is one of those who tells King, Quad's boyfriend, about being really late at the party. As she got to know that Quad was also late, she replied, saying, "That's my sister."

Quad took that opportunity to inform viewers about Angel and her friendship, as she notes in a confessional,

"Angel is my good girlfriend. Like, we've been friends for many years."

She later adds that Angle is beautiful and not just that, she is smart and has a lot of degrees to her name, along with being a very successful nurse, adding:

"She's a go-getter, a true hustler. I'm here for all of it. All of it."

Bravo describes Angel Love Davis as a driven registered nurse with more than 15 years of experience who has joined the ladies in Married to Medicine as the newest friend of Quad Webb.

Specialising in oncology, emergency medicine, and orthopedics, Angel Love Davis brings compassion, passion, and decades-long nursing experience to her newest experience as part of Bravo’s Married to Medicine.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Angel grew up surrounded by a culture rooted in resilience and faith, and those early experiences shaped the strength and compassion she carries into her work today.

Before entering the medicine industry, Angel earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology, which later guided her to build a successful career in nursing.

Now she is pursuing her doctorate in nursing, which reflects her dedication to the career and to become an expert in it. However, her passion for healthcare extends beyond hospitals and patients.

Angel is also an entrepreneur, serving as the founder and CEO of Life Angels, a luxury scrub line inspired by faith and designed to remind healthcare professionals that they can show up in style, strength, and purpose.

She’s also channeling her creativity and medical expertise into developing a new MedSpa concept, a project that reflects both her entrepreneurial spirit and her expanding footprint in healthcare and beauty.

On the first day of being in Married to Medicine season 12 as the newest cast member, Angel listened to Quad ranting about her long-running feud with Dr. Simone.

The premiere picked up right where the Season 11 reunion drama left off.

Simone is still upset about being invited to Quad’s birthday party just two hours before it started, while Quad continues to hold onto the grudges from last season.

Stay tuned for more updates.