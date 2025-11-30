"This one was hard": Married to Medicine star Jackie Walters on helping Quad Webb with her IVF journey

Dr. Jackie Walters from Married to Medicine (Image via Getty)

Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters recently spoke about what fans can expect from season 12 of the Bravo show, addressing co-star Quad Webb’s IVF journey and stating that it was a difficult experience.

In an interview with TV Insider, published on November 29, 2025, Dr. Jackie, Quad’s physician, was asked to share how it felt to help someone close to her.



“It does hit different when it’s someone you’re close to because it’s not like you have an office appointment and it’s over to the next appointment. It’s actually a friend … I just wanted to be there as Quad’s doctor and friend. This one was hard,” she answered.



During Part 1 of the three-part reunion of Married to Medicine season 11, which aired on March 23, 2024, Quad revealed to host Andy Cohen that she was in “the process for sure” of starting a family with her partner, King.

Having children had always been Quad and King’s priority ever since they began dating in May 2023. At first, Quad said she wanted to try conceiving naturally, and if that did not work out, she would move on with IVF.

Noting how they were on their IVF journey, Quad remained hopeful about becoming a mother. However, Dr. Jackie teased that the process was more complicated than anticipated.

Married to Medicine: Dr. Jackie says she relived her own infertility journey while helping Quad







While speaking about how challenging the IVF journey was for Quad, Dr. Jackie admitted that it was equally difficult for her to be by her side because she had to relive her own infertility journey during that process.



“This one was particularly hard because I had gone through the journey. It was reliving that journey and pulling that scab off and starting all over. It was hard. I didn’t want to be selfish and make it about me,” Dr. Jackie said.



In an Oprah Daily article, published on October 29, 2018, Dr. Jackie opened up about her past, revealing that she miscarried her child when she was diagnosed with breast cancer at 39.

After that, she was informed by doctors that she would never be able to get pregnant naturally.

Regardless, she tried everything, including medications, acupuncture, and herbal remedies, but nothing helped her case.

Her infertility impacted her emotionally, as she said:



“There is something about not being able to have a baby that makes a woman embarrassed to talk about. I can’t explain it, because of course, deep down, I knew it wasn't because I did anything wrong.”



Over the years, she realized infertility was “not something to be ashamed of.” Having had such an experience, she confessed that she saw herself in Quad as she underwent the IVF journey, hoping to start a family.

Dr. Jackie then spoke about how medical resources for women had developed over the years. Although she admitted that healthcare had improved, it remained costly for most.



“When we are talking to women, we have to be honest with them in that the fertility journey is a costly journey, mentally, physically, and financially. But we are honest, very honest,” she added.



That said, she noted that the beauty of Married to Medicine was that it documented the “real life story” of the cast members, adding that viewers will get to see “the good, bad, and the ugly, of Quad’s experience.

