When does Urchin release on digital platforms? Details analyzed

Momentum around Urchin has only intensified since Harris Dickinson’s directorial debut stunned Cannes audiences earlier this year, and its journey from festival breakout to one of 2025’s most talked-about indie dramas has been remarkable. The film, led by a haunting, awards-caliber turn from Frank Dillane, follows his character, Mike, as he navigates London’s streets with no money, no stability, and no real path forward.

After a limited U.S. theatrical rollout in October, Urchin has finally arrived on digital platforms, opening the door for a wider audience to experience one of the year’s standout debuts.

Digital release details for Urchin

The digital release of Urchin was on November 25, giving North American audiences immediate access after several weeks of theatrical play. The film is now available on major platforms, including Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and YouTube. Each storefront lists the movie for $6.99 as a rental. Viewers on Amazon and Apple TV also have the option to purchase the film for $14.99, a choice aimed at those who want to revisit the story or add it to their digital libraries.

Cast details explored

In the British drama film Urchin, Frank Dillane plays Mike, a young man living on the streets of London. Dillane brings a raw, lived-in quality to the role. The film follows him through shelters, community programs, and uncertain job opportunities, with Dillane grounding each scene in a sense of quiet urgency. Megan Northam plays Andrea, a refuse worker whose brief but meaningful connection with Mike introduces a rare moment of stability.

Amr Waked appears as Franco, a kitchen owner who offers Mike a job and a chance to regain control of his life. Karyna Khymchuk and Shonagh Marie appear as Ramona and Chanelle, characters whose roles reflect the complex social environments Mike moves through.

Harris Dickinson, meanwhile, steps in front of the camera as Nathan, a long-time friend tethered to Mike through a complicated history.

What is Urchin all about?

The British drama film Urchin opens with Mike navigating the routines of life on the streets. He sleeps under bridges, relies on charity where he can, and tries to avoid the trouble that often comes with desperation and exhaustion. The trailer highlights these beginnings with clear, simple shots of daily survival: searching for food, finding safe places to rest, and dodging moments of danger.

The trailer hints at a shift with quieter scenes set in cramped offices and dim hallways, all framed to capture the uncertainty surrounding Mike’s next steps. Each decision feels like it could push him forward or send him crashing backward. A small job opportunity appears when Franco takes him into his kitchen. The trailer shows snippets of this new routine, chopping vegetables, cleaning surfaces, and learning the rhythms of structured work. These scenes are simple but carry a sense of progress. Yet instability remains close.

One of the notable elements in the trailer is the recurring image of a violinist who appears almost like a figure from Mike’s subconscious. These dreamlike sequences don’t dominate the film but enrich it, signaling how Mike’s inner world sometimes interrupts the reality around him.

A growing connection with Andrea offers him another glimpse of normal life. Soft conversations, shared glances, and quiet walks through the city suggest what his life might look like with more stability. But these moments are fragile. The trailer includes brief flashes of conflict, misunderstandings, and emotional setbacks that hint at the larger unraveling that takes place later in the story.

By the final stretch of the trailer, the tone shifts again. The glimpses of Mike in institutional environments, confronting an old acquaintance, and experiencing another breakdown suggest that the film’s climax is more emotional than traditional. It paints a picture of a man trying to rebuild while still learning how to confront his own past.

With Urchin now available to rent or own across major digital platforms, North American viewers can finally see the Cannes-lauded drama that marked Harris Dickinson’s striking arrival as a filmmaker.