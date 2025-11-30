"He is a joke of a father" - Sister Wives' Leon Brown reacts to Kody’s claims of trying to reconnect with kids

Television personality Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet at the Fox Studio Lot (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives’ Leon Brown publicly addressed recent claims made by his father, Kody Brown, regarding attempts to reconnect with his children.

Leon, who is the child of Kody’s first wife, Meri, posted on Instagram Stories, saying,

"He is a liar. He is a joke of a father. That’s all."

The statement came in response to a video circulating online in which Kody stated he had reached out to every one of his children, "multiple times."

Leon clarified that he has not heard from Kody since the death of his brother, Garrison Brown, in March 2024.

Sister Wives' Leon Brown responds to Kody Brown’s claims of reaching out to his children

Kody Brown’s statements on reconnection

During a recent episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown spoke about working with a therapist to help rebuild relationships with his older children. In a confessional, he stated,

"I got to work on me because I'm angry about what a lot of the kids have said done and believed. But I've also got to have the tools to be able to engage a relationship, putting my feelings aside and inviting them to step into a space where we can communicate safely and lovingly."

Following​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the talk with his wife, Robyn, Kody mentioned that he has tried to get in touch with each of his children several times and asserted that if they do not have any kind of relationship with him, it is because they have not chosen to.

He pointed out that he "tried" to get in touch with them many times.

Kody’s remarks appeared in a video portion that attracted people’s attention on different social media platforms and led some of his children to respond, among them ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Leon.

Leon Brown’s response

Leon directly addressed the claims in his Instagram Stories, emphasizing that he has not been contacted by Kody since Garrison Brown’s death. He wrote,

"taking a break from my social media hiatus to say one thing… i have not heard from that man since my brother killed himself. kody blatantly blew me off at garrisons funeral."

Leon’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ post accusing Kody of being a "liar" and "a joke of a father" was just his full statement, which he later clarified.

It's through an Instagram post that Kody and Janelle Brown shared the heartbreaking news of Garrison Brown's passing, a suicide that happened in March 2024.

They mentioned that Garrison Brown was a radiant light in the lives of everyone who knew him and that his absence would make a "big hole" in their lives.

They also requested privacy and respect while they commemorate his ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌death.

Other family perspectives

Christine Brown, Kody’s daughter from his marriage to Christine, shared her perspective on her family relationships in an interview about her memoir, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom.

Christine, who has six children, stated,

"I do believe that Kody is a good person, and I think that things are going to be better... Things take time… so we've got some things to work through, I'm sure."

Kody previously shared on Sister Wives that while he is open to reconciliation, he will not prioritize his relationship with his estranged children over his current wife, Robyn.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ mentioned that his kids are going to be his kids forever and that the door will always be there for them, but they have to decide to come through it.

To clarify, he said that he would reach out to them, but at the same time, he would be holding Robyn's hand and that he would not drop that hand. He was, therefore, making it clear that he would not separate Robyn in order to keep a relationship with his ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌children.

Kody Brown reflects on fatherhood

Kody has also addressed his struggles as a father during his appearance on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. He stated,

"I'm at a place in my life now where I'm very willing to say that I've been wrong... I should have had a stronger relationship with my children."

While reflecting on his parenting, he cited misunderstandings about being a good father and husband as part of his challenges.

Kody’s family includes 18 children from his marriages to Meri, Janelle, Christine, and his current wife, Robyn.

His children include Leon with Meri; Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel, Savanah, and Garrison with Janelle; Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely with Christine; and Solomon, Ariella, David, Aurora, and Breanna with Robyn.

