"I see myself:” Sister Wives fame Robyn says she relates to Kody's children rejecting their father

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown (Image via YouTube/TLC)

Sister Wives season 20's latest episode premiered on Sunday, November 23, 2025, on TLC, and saw an awkward reunion of Kody Brown with his former wives, Meri and Janelle Brown, in order to finally sell their 14-acre property, Coyote Pass.

Another major highlight of the Sister Wives episode was Kody's current wife, Robyn's, comments on his strained relationship with his kids, especially the older ones from previous marriages, noting that the ex-wives may have unconsciously contributed to the feud.

The episode later saw Robyn Brown breaking down into tears as she related her rocky relationship with her father to Kody Brown's relationship with his estranged kids, as she said,

"When I see Kody being rejected by his kids, I see myself."

Here is what Robyn said about her relationship with her father in Sister Wives season 20

Robyn Brown opened up in an emotional moment on Sister Wives, explaining that she sees parts of her own childhood reflected in the pain her husband, Kody, is experiencing with his estranged children. Fighting through tears, Robyn shared that her father, Paul, entered her life when she was nine years old.

“My dad, Paul, married my mom when I was about 9 years old. Paul was absolutely wonderful to me,” she recalled.

She acknowledged that she pushed her biological father away for years.

“I was angry and did reject my biological father,” she admitted, adding, “I do understand how much I needed him and still would love to have him in my life and in my kids’ life.” Robyn also reflected on their resemblance, saying quietly, “I look like my biological father. I look like him more than my mom.”

Her emotional confession came as Kody struggled to explain the hurt he carries from the distorted relationships with many of his adult children. He admitted the situation triggers memories of his own father.

“There’s a phrase I heard, ‘The knife of the father is never out of the heart of his children,’” he told Robyn. “That breaks my heart.”

He further told that he wished he had repaired things before it was too late.

“I wish so badly that I could’ve fixed things with my own dad while he was alive,” he further recalled telling Grandma Cheryl, “What I would do, what I would give to sit down to have a couple beers with my dad,” and her simple reply was: “I think he would have really liked that.”

The heartbreak worsened when Kody mentioned the last beer he shared with his late son, Garrison, noting that, “I got a beer with Garrison the last time we ate together."

Robyn reassured him, telling, “I’m sure that that was a sweet memory for him,” and pointed out that his sadness shows he carries “some regrets” about his parenting choices.

Kody insisted he wants to heal those relationships, admitting that he is angry about many of his kids for what they have said or done or believed, but he needs to put aside his feelings to make any progress.

"But I’ve also got to have the tools to be able to engage in a relationship, putting my feelings aside and inviting them to step into a space where we can communicate safely and lovingly," he said in a confessional.

Kody was then contemplating seeking therapy to mend things with his children in the episode. He told Robyn he might need a therapist to allow his kids to speak freely and begin working through the years of tension and hurt.

Robyn supported the idea, saying she believes there have been “some hurt feelings and misunderstandings” and what she called “some influencing” that contributed to the divide between Kody and his older children.

Robyn expanded on that, explaining that in a plural family, small comments can have a big impact.

"I don’t think parents actually completely realize how much little things they say actually influence the way their children think about the other parent. In plural marriage, Dad’s not around the same amount as Mom," she pointed out.

Despite the complicated relationships in the family, Robyn ended on a note of belief, telling Kody,

"No matter what any of them say, there will always be a Kody-sized hole in their hearts if you’re not there."

Kody added in a confessional, reflecting that he had a lot of mean things to say about the mother of his children, which was the main cause of all the issues, confessing:

"That wasn’t a road I should have ever gone down."

Sister Wives season 20's new episode stream weekly on Sundays on TLC at 10:00 pm ET.

