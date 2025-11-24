"All because of it:” Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking host Oliver Phelps revisits his Harry Potter memories

Hosts of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, James and Oliver Phelps (Image via Food Network)

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking season 2 premiered on Sunday, November 2, 2025, on Food Network, hosted by twins James and Oliver Phelps, who are known to the world as Fred and George Weasley from the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Joined by culinary judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef, special guests from the Harry Potter world, including Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Afshan Azad (Padma Patil), and Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan), also featured in the six-episode season, sharing their stories from the film.

Oliver Phelps opened up in an exclusive interview with People on November 21, 2025, where he shared his memories from Harry Potter and revealed his daughter's reaction on the first time discovering him in those movies.

He further told that his elder daughter just knows that her dad did something special which changed their lives, as Oliver explained:

"She knows that it’s what Daddy did when he was younger. It’s also afforded us this amazing life that we live. We’ve been able to travel, go to different places — all because of it."

Here's what the Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking host Oliver Phelps said in the exclusive interview

Oliver Phelps, who brought George Weasley to life alongside his twin brother James, who played Fred in the cherished film series, tells People that he is letting his children discover the wizarding world at their own pace.

Married to Katy Humphage in 2015, Oliver's eldest daughter, Autumn, now eight, has begun to understand just how deeply Harry Potter shaped her dad’s life, but he says he has never tried to push it on her. For now, she knows the films were something special her dad once did, as he said:

"She knows what it is… but I’ve never pressed it on her. I want her to discover it for herself."

His youngest daughter, Emilia, is, however, still trying to process as the 39-year-old actor shared how she reacted watching him play George, which turned into a family memory Oliver won’t forget anytime soon.

During a visit to Universal Orlando, where the original Harry Potter theme park is located, the Phelps family boarded the Hogwarts Express attraction.

When the on-screen sequence showed characters “flying in” on broomsticks, his daughter kept looking from the screen to Oliver, confused, and finally asked,

"Dad, why are you there?"

Oliver laughed as he recalled it, saying:

"It’ll take a while for her to quite work it out. She’s like, ‘Why is your hair that color?’"

Now, Oliver Phelps is experiencing the Harry Potter universe all over again through the eyes of his daughters, which made him reflect on his own time in the franchise, admitting he still gets goosebumps while watching his younger self, recalling a scene from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire:

"My favorite scene would probably be the Quidditch World Cup. The whole sequence from going to the stadium to the campsite when all the fire kicks up — it was amazing."

As a sports fan, he remembers being told to think like he would at a real match:

"We’re big soccer fans back home, and I remember being told, ‘What would you do on the terraces at your football club?’ So we just went for it."

Their enthusiasm, he jokes, had to be toned down:

“We had to change some of the language the second time around. Still, the scene captured real stadium energy. That day was just so much fun.”

Another scene that stands out in his memory, as he told is the Weasley family's first appearance at Platform Nine and Three-Quarters.

“It was the first time you got introduced to the characters, and it was the first time I was ever on film,” he said.

Even so, watching it now can be difficult for him, as he said:

“I hate watching it because my voice is so high. I can’t even pretend I had a deep voice when I was a kid, and it’s on every Christmas, so everyone always hears it.”

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking airs weekly on Sundays at 8:00 pm ET on Food Network, with episodes streaming the next day on HBO Max and discovery+.

