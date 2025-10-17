When will Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking season 2 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

James and Oliver Phelps (Image Via Getty)

The holiday season is about to get even more festive. Food Network is bringing back Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking season 2. The second season of the show will premiere on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at 8 p.m ET/PT on Food Network. The series will also air on HBO Max and Discovery+ the next day.

The highly anticipated second instalment of the reality show promises to be nothing less than spectacular. According to the Harry Potter official website the upcoming season will take “baking wizardry to new heights”.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking season 2: Format, Judges, Contestants and more







The show will be hosted by twins James and Oliver Phelps aka the mischievous Weasley brothers. They bring with them their signature wit and charm to keep spirits high during the competition.

Celebrity chefs Jozef Youssef and Carla Hall will reprise their roles as judges and culinary experts once again.

The six-episode reality series would see visits by other residents of Hogwarts such as Warwick Davis, whom we all know as Professor Filius Flitwick, Afshan Azad, who plays Padma Patil and Devon Murray aka Seamus Finnigan. They would join judges to test baker’s creations and also lend a word or two of encouragement.

The premiere episode would be two hours long where contestants would be divided into eight teams. The teams would be named after Hogwarts house namely Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Gryffindor.

They will take on challenges that would be inspired by spells, characters and settings from the Harry Potter movie and book. Their creations have to be captivating as well as mouthwatering.

This season of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking would include a special twist. When a team wins a task, they would be rewarded with an advantage in the next episode that can turn the tables for the teams during the competition.

The teams which would compete during the Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Season 2 are:





Alex Madrigal and Jenny Chambers





Andy Ortega and Stefan Rose





Angel Figueroa and Rui Mota





Caitlin Taylor and Jaleesa Mason





Heather Tocco and Kate Sigel





Marj Santaromana and Sarah Arnold





Molly Robbins and Priya Winsor





Jujhar Mann and Katie Bonzer





The Head of Food Content at Warner Bros. Discovery Betsy Ayala expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming season. She remarked that the show will solidify Food Network as a holiday destination for the viewers. She stated as reported by PEOPLE:



“The next chapter of this delicious competition promises to bring even more joy to fans this holiday season.”



The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London would once again serve as a backdrop for Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking. Viewers will witness some of the original sets from the Harry Potter movie from The Great Hall to Privet Drive and Gringotts Bank.

The audience could also have the chance this season to witness the finale and creation of the Goblet of Fire which bakers will prepare to mark its 20th anniversary.

The first season of the show brought great ratings for the Warner Bros. Discovery Cable Network.

It became the number one non-news or sports cable show on Thursday nights among viewers aged 25-54. The premiere episode of season 1 garnered a 0.57 rating in the 25-54 demo and a 0.74 across women in the same age group as per Nielsen live in addition to three day data.

The show reached more than 16.4 million viewers across Max, Discovery+ and linear TV.

Stay tuned for more such updates.