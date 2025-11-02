Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Season 2's competing baking duos revealed

Oliver Phelps and James Phelps (Image via Getty)

The eight competing duos for Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Season 2 have been announced as the series returns with a full roster of pastry chefs, chocolatiers and cake artists who will compete in Hogwarts-themed baking challenges.

The show premieres on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network, with streaming available the next day on HBO Max and discovery+.

The season’s contestants were unveiled in Food Network’s official photo gallery, which lists each team and short bios for the competitors.

The competition is filmed on the actual sets of the original films at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, which guarantees a strong connection to the environment and high expectations.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Season 2 Teams

The show is hosted by James Phelps and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter films, and the series will air Sundays at 8/7c.

Season 2's cast spans a wide range of culinary specialties, from chocolate masters and molecular gastronomy practitioners to hyperrealism cake artists, and places the competition on the original film set backdrops to amplify the Wizarding World atmosphere.

The confirmed Season 2 teams are:

Team Jenny & Alex — Jenny Chambers (self-taught UK cake artist; 2023 Cake Artist of the Year) and Alex Madrigal (international chocolatier).



Team Kate & Heather — Kate Sigel (executive pastry chef at 1 Hotel Nashville) and Heather Tocco (owner of The Home Bakery in Rochester, Michigan).



Team Priya & Molly — Priya Winsor (master of chocolate from Alberta, Canada) and Molly Robbins (cake artist and Extreme Cake Makers winner).



Team Rui & Angel — Rui Mota (molecular gastronomy/gastrophysics specialist) and Angel Figueroa (Chilean-born cake artist and owner of 3 Cherries on Top, Denver).



Team Katie & Jujhar — Katie Bonzer (Floridian chocolatier) and Jujhar Mann (hyperrealism cake artist from Surrey, BC; Mann & Co Bakeshop).



Team Marj & Sarah — Marjorie “Marj” Santaromana (cake, cosplay, and digital artist) and Sarah Arnold (assistant pastry chef at The Sanctuary on Kiawah Island; Halloween Wars: All-Stars winner).



Team Stefan & Andy — Stefan Rose (executive pastry chef at Grantley Hall, DJ, cookbook author) and Andy Ortega (CIA-trained cake artist, Lulu Cake Boutique).



Team Jaleesa & Caitlin — Jaleesa Mason and Caitlin Taylor (both business-owning, hyperrealism cake specialists and mothers; multiple TV competition credits).

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Season 2 - Format, setting and what to expect

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Season 2 retains the large-scale format of Season 1: teams will be given house-themed challenges and will be required to build spectacular edible structures based on objects, places, and creatures from the Wizarding World.

The competition takes place in the very locations where the Harry Potter films were shot, such as The Great Hall and Platform Nine and Three Quarters, where contestants are given an exclusive setting for their dishes.

Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef are the culinary celebrity judges who will come back in this season.

Youssef commented on the way the competition has evolved,

“They put all this time into baking these beautiful pieces, but it’s the magic that we want to … enthrall us.”

Viewers can expect technically ambitious showpieces and a mix of design and flavour tests in each episode.

The participant bios published by Food Network indicate contestants arrive with both competition experience and professional kitchen credentials, which suggests the challenges will reward both artistic ambition and refined pastry technique.

Stay tuned for more updates.