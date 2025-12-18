How to Ruin Love Season 2: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

Netflix’s hit South African romantic comedy returns with more emotional stakes and cultural tension in How to Ruin Love Season 2. Officially titled How to Ruin Love: The Lobola, the journey of Zoleka and Kagiso is set to continue as they attempt to take the next step in their relationship, only to find themselves entangled in family interference, tradition, and unresolved personal baggage.

The series has resonated with audiences for its sharp humor and authentic portrayal of modern love within a traditional framework.

Following the success of How to Ruin Love: The Proposal, How to Ruin Love Season 2 shifts its focus to the complexities surrounding lobola negotiations.

The article further breaks down the upcoming season’s release, cast, and plot details.

Release details for How to Ruin Love Season 2

The rom-com series How to Ruin Love Season 2 will premiere on 19 December 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States at 12 am PT/3 am ET.

The upcoming installment is set to consist of three episodes covering the latest chapter in Zoleka and Kagiso’s love story.

In an interview by TRUELOVE with the cast members, Bohang Moeko, who plays Kagiso, spoke about returning for the second season:

“I play Kagiso on How to Ruin Love: The Lobola. Coming back for season 2, what initially drew me to the role was getting the chance to work with Burnt Onion again. I had worked with them before and the way they do comedy is special – I really love the worlds they create.”

He added:

“I knew this would be another project where they create these amazing environments with funny, well-defined characters that you can really play with… And when I realised who else was cast, I thought, ‘Oh, this is gonna be magic.’”

To watch How to Ruin Love Season 2, viewers will need an active Netflix subscription. Netflix currently offers three streaming plans in the United States, ranging from $7.99 to $24.99 per month.

Cast details explored

Netflix’s How to Ruin Love Season 2 sees the return of Sive Mabuya-Bukani as Zoleka, a fiercely independent woman whose journey through love and tradition continues to drive the series.

Reflecting on the role in the same interview with the cast, Mabuya-Bukani shared:

“What drew me to Zoleka was that this role represented so many firsts for me – my first Netflix show, first time working with Burnt Onion and my first comedy. I was very excited to take on that challenge.”

She further described her character by saying:

“Zoleka, as a character, is just a lot – she’s so big and bold, completely different from anything I’d played before. I knew I had to step into it without taking myself too seriously.”

Bohang Moeko returns as Kagiso, whose loyalty and patience are tested as family expectations mount. Zola Nombona joins the cast as Kazi, a new character who brings fresh drama to the storyline. Speaking about joining the series, Nombona said:

“I’m new to the family… I immediately clicked with her because I absolutely love her energy. She’s very different from anything I’ve played before.”

The ensemble cast also includes Marjorie Langa as Khutso, Thabo Malema as Amo, and John Morapama as Papi, alongside Tina Jaxa, Shoki Mmola, Sello Ramolahloane, Dumisani Mbebe, and Ayanda Daweti.

The season also features one of the final performances by the late Meme Ditshego as Mbazo.

What to expect from How to Ruin Love Season 2?

The synopsis for the series, as per IMDb, reads:

“Suspecting infidelity, Zoleka plans to catch her boyfriend in the act, only to ruin her own surprise proposal. Now she must win him back.”

Picking up where How to Ruin Love: The Proposal left off, How to Ruin Love Season 2 centres on the lobola process and the emotional chaos it unleashes.

As Zoleka and Kagiso attempt to formalise their relationship, outside influences push them toward difficult decisions. Meme Ditshego’s Mbazo, described as “a brilliant, strategic businesswoman whose fiercely charismatic and delightfully unhinged energy adds spice to the conflict”, forces Zoleka down a self-destructive path.

In the trailer above, viewers get a glimpse of the drama surrounding Zoleka and Kagiso’s wedding, as both their families intertwine with each other.

We also see in the clip that Netflix plans to cover their wedding and release a special. We also see the families involved in a controversy surrounding cows, one of the many cultural controversies they entangle themselves in.

The clip also highlights the nervousness of the soon-to-be husband and wife. The trailer suggests that the season is going to be filled with humor, controversy, and drama.

Family loyalty, cultural identity, and personal growth collide, resulting in explosive confrontations and deeply emotional moments. How to Ruin Love Season 2 balances humor with realism, offering a thoughtful look at how love can unravel when tradition and modern values clash.

How to Ruin Love Season 2 will be released on December 19, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.