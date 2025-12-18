When does Hallmark's A Make or Break Holiday air? Release date, what to expect and more

As Hallmark’s A Make or Break Holiday joins the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas lineup, the festive romance arrives with a familiar but effective holiday hook. The film centers on a couple facing relationship strain just as they agree to host both families for Christmas for the first time.

Rather than calling things off and risking a ruined holiday, they decide to pretend everything is fine, setting the stage for awkward moments, emotional reckonings, and seasonal charm.

With recognizable Hallmark leads and a cozy holiday setting, A Make or Break Holiday aims to balance humor and heart as its characters navigate a Christmas that could truly make, or break, their relationship.

Release details for Hallmark’s A Make or Break Holiday

Hallmark’s A Make or Break Holiday is set to premiere on Saturday, December 20, airing at 7 pm CT/8 pm ET on the Hallmark Channel.

The movie is part of the final stretch of premieres within Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2025 programming block, which runs from October through late December.

For viewers who prefer streaming, Hallmark’s A Make or Break Holiday will also be available on Hallmark+ beginning the day after its television premiere.

For those interested, Hallmark+ charges $7.99/month to its subscribers.

Cast details explored

In Hallmark’s A Make or Break Holiday, Hunter King stars as Liv, one half of the central couple struggling to keep their relationship intact.

Opposite her is Evan Roderick as Daniel, Liv’s boyfriend, who finds himself equally overwhelmed by hosting duties and unresolved tension.

The supporting cast includes Jennifer-Juniper Angeli as Maya, Marlee Walchuk as Tracy, Linda Darlow as Grandma, Jessica Marie Ocampo as Helen, Brittney Wilson as Kim, and Craig Geoghan as Reid, Liv’s brother.

Geoghan, who recently won Finding Mr. Christmas Season 2, plays a family member who begins to sense that Liv and Daniel are not being entirely honest.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reid explained about his character and how facial similarities between him and Hunter make their sibling bond more convincing:

“I played her brother on ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ as well. It also helps that we kind of look alike. Hunter and I took a selfie together on set in Canada, and we were like, ‘Wow, this is pretty convincing.’ I sent it to my actual sister and she’s like, ‘Are you replacing me right now?'” he said.

What is Hallmark’s A Make or Break Holiday all about?

In Hallmark’s A Make or Break Holiday, Liv and Daniel are preparing to host Christmas for both of their families for the first time.

With stress running high and unresolved frustrations bubbling under the surface, the couple reaches a breaking point and decides to take a break from their relationship.

Telling their families the truth, however, feels impossible. Rather than cancel plans or explain the situation, Liv and Daniel agree to pretend they are still happily together while everyone is under one roof.

What follows is a series of forced smiles, awkward moments, and increasingly difficult attempts to keep up appearances.

In an interview with Decider, Geoghan explained about his character and what his role is in the couple’s love story:

“I guess a little 10,000-foot overview is [it’s about] a lovely couple. They run into problems around the time of the holidays when both families are actually going to come visit, so they kind of pretend like everything is okay. I’m the sibling of one of the people in the relationship who starts to catch on.So it’s my job to kind of do everything I can to get them back together and make Christmas what it’s supposed to be.”

Although no full trailer has been released, Hallmark has shared preview clips that highlight the film’s mix of romantic tension, family comedy, and holiday warmth.

A Make or Break Holiday will premiere on December 20, 2025, exclusively on Hallmark in the United States.