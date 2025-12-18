Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown star Bobby Flay opens up about his relationship with Brooke Williamson

Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson (Image via Instagram/@chefbrookew)

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown star Bobby Flay was recently asked about his New Year’s resolution and it seems like the chef already has one in mind. The culinary chef replied by saying that he wants to be “the best boyfriend possible to Brooke and the most important Dad to Sophie.”

Bobby Flay and Food Network star Brooke Williamson were good friends for a long time and have worked together on several projects together and later made their romance public. On being asked whether it is weird to compete against Brooke, Flay responded by saying,

“She’s fun to compete against because she’s so competitive.”

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown star Bobby Flay addresses engagement rumors

When asked about the ongoing engagement rumors after Brooke was spotted wearing a big rock on her finger, Bobby Flay finally addressed these speculations on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, saying,

“It’s a commitment ring. I’m not engaged. We both don’t want to get married again,” Bobby added. “It’s okay. So, like, it’s great having a life partner. And so I wanted to give her something significant to make her feel committed. That’s all.”

Flay had earlier told People that given how both of them are in the same business, they have tons of things to discuss:

“We are both in the restaurant business. We have tons to talk about in terms of the things that we love to do besides just going and having dinner every once in a while. So it's been really great. We kind of have like this semi long-distance relationship where she lives in L.A."

Flay further added that one of the things he really likes about being in a relationship with Brooke is that she is great to bounce things off of. The Beat Bobby Flay star said,

“Like we ask each other's opinion about things that we're doing food food-wise or restaurant-wise wise or business-wise, all the time. So it's really nice to have kind of a best friend that you're dating that can also be helpful answering the questions that you have.”

Brooke Williamson praises Bobby Flay while calling him “generous”

Brooke Williamson recently opened up about her relationship with Bobby Flay while gushing about him. Brooke said,

“Bobby is a very generous, wonderful, romantic man and it was a really thoughtful gift, and that's what it is. I think respect and friendship and a deep understanding of who each other are,” she says, adding, “Foundational respect for each other.”

While talking about the relationship, an insider has told People, that the two have been friends for a while and later decided to jump in. The source further revealed that Brooke’s divorce last year probably gave them some additional shared experiences and over the previous few weeks love bloomed between the two. Bobby Flay had earlier opened up about their big blended family, saying,

“Yes, I do, but Brooke also has a 17-year-old son, It’s all coming together like The Brady Bunch.”

Brooke Williamson also has a teenage son Hudson with her ex-husband Nick Roberts.

