Days of Our Lives (2025): Full cast list guide

Days of Our Lives (2025) airs daily on Peacock. The soap follows high-stakes mysteries and returning characters. The "Who Shot EJ?" mystery and Tate Black, Holly Jonas, Sophia Choi's complicated love triangle dominate the show. As DiMera and Horton families fight for control of their empires, disappearances, and romantic betrayals keep tensions high.

The soap has a number of leading actors, including Deidre Hall, Mary Beth Evans, Stephen Nichols, Billy Flynn, and Carson Boatman. Raven Bowens, Rachel Boyd, and Al Calderon also star, revitalizing Salem's rivalries.

Cast breakdown of Days of Our Lives (2025)

Tyler Andrews

DOOL star Tyler Andrews plays Theo Carver to continue the Carver family legacy. Theo Carver, Abe's son, has grown from a sensitive child to a determined man. Andrews had a diverse career before joining the soap. He starred in I'll Always Love You in 2023. He appeared in Bonds of Blood earlier that year. His move to daytime TV has showcased his acting and directing skills.

Carson Boatman

Johnny DiMera, the charismatic son of EJ and Sami Brady, is played by Carson Boatman. Johnny is often involved in DiMera family romance and business. Boatman became a fan favorite after joining the show in 2021. He appeared in Netflix horror film Bedeviled and Prime Video film RUNT before Salem. He was a talented musician in "Citizen Four." "The Day Players," a band with soap castmates, tours with him.

Al Calderon

Al Calderon plays Javi Hernandez, a charming and mysterious Hernandez family member. Javi navigates modern romance in Salem's younger social circles. The New York-born actor Calderon gained recognition before joining Days of Our Lives (2025). The film, He's All That featured him in 2021. He appeared in Detachment and as a guest on Person of Interest. Additionally, he has contributed to film soundtracks.

Daniel Feuerriegel

Daniel Feuerriegel plays EJ DiMera, the well-bred and often heartless son of the family with the DiMera fortune. EJ is an important character in the show's fights for power and famous love stories. Feuerriegel is an Australian actor. His part as the gladiator Agron in the Spartacus series made him famous all over the world. And to note, his recurring parts on McLeod's Daughters and Home and Away, were also praised.

Billy Flynn

Starting right from 2014, one of the show's longest-running leads, Billy Flynn plays Chad DiMera. The "moral" DiMera family member Chad often clashes with his more devious relatives. Flynn studied finance and economics before acting in California. Casting in Salem was his breakthrough.

Galen Gering

Salem's trustworthy and high-ranking police officer Rafe Hernandez is played by Galen Gering. In the town's many criminal investigations and family crises, Rafe is the voice of reason. Since playing Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald on Passions on NBC, Gering has been a daytime staple. He appeared in independent films Road Trip and Pistol Whipped. Gering writes and films as well. He was one of People Magazine's "50 Most Beautiful People" in his early modeling career.

Leo Howard

Tate Black, played by Leo Howard, struggles with teen romance and academic pressure. Tate is Brady Black and Theresa Donovan's son. Howard is a martial artist and actor, famous for leading Disney XD's Kickin' It.

Stephen Nichols

Steve "Patch" Johnson, the tough guy with a golden heart and an eyepatch, is played by Stephen Nichols. Since 1985, Nichols has played Steve, half of one of the show's most famous "supercouples." Theater in Los Angeles launched his acting career, earning him several awards. Witchboard and Heaven's Tears are among his films.

James Reynolds

Salem's mayor and moral compass, Abe Carver, is played by James Reynolds since 1981. Abe is loved and has survived many health issues and personal tragedies. Reynolds won an Emmy for Lead Actor in 2018. Besides Days of Our Lives (2025), he appeared on Generations.

Eric Martsolf

Brady Black, played by Eric Martsolf, struggles with addiction and complicated relationships. His primetime roles include NCIS, Smallville, and Rizzoli & Isles. Martsolf has appeared in over 40 musicals, including a Broadway tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Greg Rikaart

Greg Rikaart plays Leo Stark, the show's comic relief. Rikaart is a soap veteran who won an Emmy for playing Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless. He has appeared on that show for over 20 years. His other TV work includes Dawson's Creek recurring roles.

Michael Roark

Michael Roark plays Jeremy Horton, a legacy Horton who returned to town with secrets. He starred in Bennett's War in 2019. He also appeared in Driven and Alabama Dirt. He had recurring roles in Beauty and the Beast, Sleepy Hollow, and Finding Carter. Also appeared on The Young and the Restless.

Raven Bowens

A local youth icon and a baker, Chanel Dupree, Paulina Price's entrepreneur daughter, is played by Raven Bowens Chanel. Bowens joined Days of Our Lives (2025) in 2021. The legal drama All Rise featured her in recurring roles. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Insecure are among her other credits.

Rachel Boyd

Rachel Boyd plays Sophia Choi, a famous teen love triangle character. Boyd began playing the role in early 2025 and has excelled. She led Lifetime's He's Not Worth Dying For and played Willow in Boot Camp. Her television work includes a recurring role in the Netflix series Grand Army and a guest spot on The Bold Type. She also appeared in the superhero film Shazam! and the horror movie Sick Puppy.

Elia Cantu

Elia Cantu plays Salem police detective Jada Hunter, who handles the town's frequent crime. Since 2023, Cantu has been a professional presence in the precinct. Apart from her fame as a California actress, she is a writer with many TV credits. Before her role in Salem, she appeared in popular primetime shows like 9-1-1 and This Is Us.

Mary Beth Evans

Kayla Brady, the Brady family matriarch and compassionate doctor, is played by Mary Beth Evans. Evans has been a fan favorite for nearly 30 years and won an Emmy for Lead Actress in 2016. She is famous for General Hospital and As the World Turns. She appeared on Criminal Minds and Chasing Life as a guest. She produces the web series The Bay and runs the popular lifestyle blog Plank.

Linsey Godfrey

As Sarah Horton, Linsey Godfrey plays a doctor whose life is often upended by family secrets and medical emergencies. Godfrey received several Emmy nominations for Days of Our Lives (2025). She became famous as Caroline Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful. Her film credits include The House Bunny. She appeared on Cold Case and CSI: Miami as a guest.

Deidre Hall

Deidre Hall plays Dr. Marlena Evans, the psychiatrist who has been the show's central heroine for decades. Hall created the role in 1976 and has become one of America's most famous television actresses. She has won five Best Actress awards from Soap Opera Digest. Her career includes guest appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and Night of 100 Stars II.

Suzanne Rogers

Suzanne Rogers plays Maggie Horton Kiriakis, the show's longest-running character and a community moral pillar. Rogers joined the cast in 1973 and won the first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1979. Before her long career in Salem, she danced professionally and with the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes. Outside the soap, she guest-starred on Knight Rider and Quincy, M.E.

Jackée Harry

Jackée Harry portrays Paulina Price, the wealthy and outspoken matriarch who is never afraid to speak her mind. Harry is a legendary performer who made history as the first African-American to win an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy for 227.

Recurring Characters and Guest Stars

Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams Brady

Lamon Archey as Eli Grant

Matthew Ashford as Jack Deveraux

Brandon Beemer as Shawn Douglas Brady

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera

Bryan Dattilo as Lucas Horton

Judi Evans as Bonnie Lockhart Kiriakis

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera

Alice Halsey as Rachel Black

Tina Huang as Melinda Trask

Leann Hunley as Anna DiMera

Cherie Jimenez as Gabi Hernandez

Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson

Lauren Koslow as Kate Roberts

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis

John-Paul Lavoisier as Philip Kiriakis

Martha Madison as Belle Black

AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Green

Emily O'Brien as Gwen Von Leuschner

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera

Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas

Marissa Reyes as Arianna Horton

Sal Stowers as Lani Price Grant

Alison Sweeney as Sami Brady

Josh Taylor as Roman Brady

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis

Days of Our Lives (2025) is available to stream on Peacock.