What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for December 17, 2025

Cast members Jim Reynolds, Ken Corday, Josh Taylor, Cherise Masukawa, Randy Dugan, Janet Drucker, Stephen Nichols, Deidre Hall, Susan Hayes and Michael Sluchan of Days Of Our Lives.

Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives, the American daytime soap opera series created by Betty Corday and Ted Corday, first aired its initial season on November 8, 1965, on NBC’s satellite cable network channel.

The show focuses on themes of familial rivalries between the members of the Kiriakis, Horton, DiMera, and Brady families, romantic relationships, gang wars, and dangerous business deals.

Days Of Our Lives is set in the fictional city of Salem, and its storyline arcs and plot themes revolve around the residents of the town. The December 17, 2025, episode of the show revealed to its viewers and audience more details regarding the recent mysterious DiMera disappearances.

Marlena Evans and Sarah Horton Kiriakis ran into each other and spoke about Rachel’s admission into the Bayview center, while Tate and Holly discussed their final grades, when Tate found out that he had been put on academic probation.

Belle Black also had a conversation with her mother, Marlena, and the plot hinted at Marlena choosing to retire from her professional career as a psychologist. Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis found out from Brady that he had moved in with Sarah, his former wife, and was not pleased to find that out and stormed out.

At Bayview, Tate and Brady went to meet with Rachel, while Kristen DiMera woke up stuck in the crypt and vented out all her anger towards EJ DiMera, accusing him of their hostage situation.

Details explored on everything that happened on the December 17, 2025, episode of Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives

On Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives’ December 17, 2025, episode, things got murky in Salem surrounding the complicated ongoing storylines. Marlena Evans ran into Sarah Horton Kiriakis at the nurses' station, and both of them discussed details regarding Rachel Black’s admission to Bayview.

Tate Black and Holly Jonas spent their time discussing how excited they were about going to Paris together, but things took a different turn when Tate got the notice that his GPA at Salem University was 1.9 and he had been put on academic probation.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Belle Black met her mother, Marlena, and broke the news of Brady choosing to move in with Maggie, and Marlena shared that she felt she was done seeing patients professionally as a psychologist and might choose to retire soon.

Xander Kiriakis went over to the mansion, carrying a huge amount of gifts, and ran into Brady. He seemed to be shocked to learn that Brady had moved in, albeit temporarily, and later met with his estranged former wife, Sarah Horton Kiriakis, and expressed his anger over Brady’s arrival.

In addition to these developments, Tate and Brady Black went over to Bayview to pay Rachel a visit and check in on her when they found out from her that she had made a new friend called Sophia Choi.

Both of them also ended up giving her a few Christmas decorations, and that is when she realized that she would not be able to spend Christmas at home with Brady and her mom, Kristen DiMera.

Things kept getting worse for the DiMeras, who had been kidnapped and held hostage inside the crypt. Kristen woke up from her nap and found out from EJ DiMera that Rachel was being kept at Bayview. Kristen took out all her anger physically on EJ by attacking him, and Chad DiMera stepped in to intervene.

