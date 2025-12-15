What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for December 15, 2025

Cast members Jim Reynolds, Ken Corday, Josh Taylor, Cherise Masukawa, Randy Dugan, Janet Drucker, Stephen Nichols, Deidre Hall, Susan Hayes and Michael Sluchan of Days Of Our Lives. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives is an American daytime soap opera that first aired on NBC on November 8, 1965, and was created by Betty Corday and Ted Corday, the veteran creator couple. The show has been on the receiving end of critical acclaim and has won several Daytime Emmy Awards for its compelling storylines and interesting plot arcs.

Days Of Our Lives focuses on the lives of the members of the Brady, Kiriakis, Horton, and DiMera families and is centered around broad themes of familial rivalry, dangerous mob agendas, business deals, and romantic relationships.

On December 15, 2025, the episode of the show, Alex Kiriakis ended up being the victim of a sudden, mysterious powder explosion attack, which had been potentially staged by Stephanie Johnson’s stalker. Javi Hernandez ended up making sure that both Alex and Stephanie did not end up being caught in harm’s way.

Gwen Rizczech ended up finding EJ DiMera’s phone and also deleted his entire call log, which had several missed calls from Rita. Meanwhile, EJ ended up regaining his consciousness in a mysterious, sealed crypt and woke up with Theo and Chad right beside him.

All the kidnapped members of the DiMera family discussed how they had been taken as hostages, and in addition to these developments, Jada Hunter and Javi Hernandez ended up finding out that the mysterious powder was powdered sugar inside a letter from Alex’s aunt.

On December 15, 2025, an episode of Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives, things got extremely interesting in Salem City. Alex Kiriakis ended up opening a letter from his aunt, but was taken aback when a mysterious powder from the contents of the letter created an explosion.

He quickly left his apartment with his girlfriend Stephanie Johnson and shared the news with Jada Hunter. All of them came to the conclusion that it could potentially be an attack by Stephanie’s stalker to try to eliminate Alex.

Javi Hernandez ended up examining both Stephanie and Alex to make sure that they were not a biohazard and were not in any sort of immediate danger. Steve met with them and shared that the only prints that were found on the letter were from Holly.

Meanwhile, Gwen Rizczech ended up finding EJ DiMera’s phone lying on the ground and also proceeded to delete his entire call log, in which he had received several missed phone calls from Rita. Susan also tried to reach EJ, but to no avail.

Jada Hunter ended up showing up at the DiMera mansion to collect all of EJ’s things as evidence to end up investigating his disappearance, but Gwen had already swapped EJ’s phone for another one. In addition to these developments, EJ DiMera woke up in a mysterious crypt after regaining consciousness and saw that Theo and Chad were awake next to him.

Tony and Kristen were also asleep right next to them. EJ tried to figure out whether the entrance of the crypt was sealed or not and realized it was jammed shut.

Javi ended up finding out that the powder explosion had happened from powdered sugar and informed Stephanie and Alex, while Jada also chanced upon a syringe and picked it up as evidence from the DiMera mansion.

