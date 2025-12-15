What made Sharon Osbourne choose to keep living after Ozzy Osbourne died? Music legend's wife's emotional interview reveals turning point

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the Billy Morrison - Aude Somnia Solo Exhibition at Elisabeth Weinstock on September 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne had initially planned to join her husband in the event of his passing, but revealed during her December 10, 2025, appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored that she changed her mind because of her children Aimee, Kelly and Jack.



The 73-year-old stated that she made an assisted suicide pact with Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne before his death in July 2025, aged 76. She would have gone through with it but for her children’s efforts:

"I would have just gone with Ozzy. Oh, yeah, definitely, I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” she said. "But they’ve been... unbelievably, just magnificent with me, all three of them."

Sharon first brought up the subject of assisted suicide in her 2007 memoir Survivor: My Story-The Next Chapter. She revealed that she and Ozzy had planned to visit Dignitas, a physician-assisted suicide organisation, if either of them suffered from dementia.

Sharon’s decision to make a suicide pact stemmed from her father’s battle with Alzheimer’s in 2007.

“I will never, ever, ever do that to my kids,” Sharon Osbourne recounts the incident that made her change her mind about assisted suicide

Sharon revealed on the Piers Morgan podcast that her experience at a facility made her realise that she could never leave her children. She revealed that she suffered a mental breakdown some years back that required her to check into a “little facility."

She encountered two girls who had lost their mothers to suicide and decided then and there not to hurt her kids similarly:

"There were two girls over there. They didn’t know each other, but they were in there; each of their mothers had committed suicide. I saw the state that these two young women were in and what it had done to their lives, and I thought, I will never, ever, ever do that to my kids.”

She also opened up to Morgan about how she was feeling after losing her husband of 43 years.

"Grief has now become my friend," she said. "Grief is very weird to me, you know, when you love someone that much and you’re grieving for them, it’s what I have to live with, and I’ll get used to it. I will, I have to, you know, things move on."

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.