Who is Yungblud to Ozzy? Mentorship explored as singer leads memorable tribute to late heavy metal legend

Yungblud performed with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Nuno Bettencourt at the MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Yungblud recently paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, 2025. Notably, the singer was joined by many others in the initiative, which included artists such as Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Nuno Bettencourt.

Also known as Dominic Harrison, Yungblud shared a close friendship with Ozzy for the last three years. The US Sun stated that Osbourne even became a mentor to the actor before his death. Yungblud additionally made a guest appearance on The Osbournes Podcast in 2024.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Harrison started his performance at the VMAs with Ozzy’s single, Crazy Train. This was followed by another song titled Changes, which was originally released by Osbourne’s band, Black Sabbath.

Jack Osbourne spoke about his father before the tribute performance started, saying he was proud of the latter.

The television personality mentioned that he is giving a shout-out to the four personalities who came together to recall the contributions of Ozzy.

“I know for sure it would make me incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers”, Jack said.

Yungblud was also heard saying “Ozzy forever!” on the microphone at one point.

On the other hand, Perry helped Tyler by playing the guitar while Steven performed on the hit track Mama, I’m Coming Home. Yungblud and Steven also came together for a duet on stage.

Yungblud spoke about Ozzy Osbourne on different occasions

Back in July this year, Dominic Harrison appeared for an interview with The Independent, saying that Ozzy Osbourne was an important part of his life as they grew up accompanied by rock music. Yungblud also claimed that he remembers everything about Ozzy.

Harrison said in the same conversation that he and Ozzy were “very similar” despite that they never made the same kind of music.

“If you know me and my family, we’re truly fu**ing loud - they used to call us The Osbournes. So, I kind of found solace in being similar to them. Growing up watching The Osbournes and the madness, I was always like that. I was always out there and crazy. To see someone being so loved and accepted with all their madness… I really found solace in a figure like Ozzy”, Yungblud said.

Ladbible stated that Harrison and Ozzy’s friendship dates back to the time when the latter was featured in the music video of Dominic’s single, The Funeral, in 2022.

Yungblud even received a cross necklace from Osbourne as a gift, and Dominic has continued wearing it.

In another interview with NME the same year, Yungblud recalled the time he spoke to Ozzy about the negativity towards him on different platforms.

Dominic said that there were certain occasions when he used to spit beer among the audience, which was not liked by a lot of people.

Harrison revealed that Osbourne advised him to spit beer but “with love.” Dominic then praised Ozzy by saying:

“People think [Ozzy] is kind of… gone, but he’s not. He’s so intelligent and so fu**ing beautiful. People are scared of him until they hear him speak. He said that he saw a lot of himself in me. He said, ‘Never apologize for anything. They will understand you later. Time always tells.’”

28-year-old Yungblud’s latest album, Idols, came out in June this year, and reached on top of the US Billboard 200 and other charts. He has also appeared in a documentary titled Are You Ready, Boy?