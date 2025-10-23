What happened to Rob Kardashian now? Reality TV star’s whereabouts explored

Rob Kardashian (Image via Instagram/@robkardashianofficial)

Rob Kardashian has taken a hiatus from the limelight for a while now. Rob Kardashian welcomed his daughter, Dream Kardashian, back in 2016. The doting father is often seen posting pictures of her daughter on social media. He has also maintained a close relationship with all of his siblings.

Contrary to ongoing rumours, Khloé Kardashian has cleared the air in one of her confessional videos in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Khloe revealed that Rob is doing well while pointing out how these conspiracies run wild.

Despite being away from the limelight, Rob Kardashian has made occasional appearances on both his own and his sisters' social media pages. The siblings were seen together during various birthday parties, holidays and other celebrations.

Rob Kardashian addresses his absence from the limelight

Rob Kardashian had earlier addressed his absence in July 2025 on Khloe’s podcast, explaining that his decision to step away from the spotlight "has everything to do with myself." The former television star said,

"There's definitely nothing wrong between any of us," Rob said of his sisters, while adding that he hasn't been on the show or attending events because he doesn't "wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I'm not comfortable." "I like being around my family, so that stuff is good to me," he continued. "Obviously, I have nothing against it. The reason I don't is because I'm a homebody and I just choose, like I said, my peace and happiness."

The Kardashians alum further explained that he is not gonna just put himself out there if he is not comfortable with himself and hasn’t been comfortable with himself in years. Rob admitted how he chose his own happiness and peace over just filming for somebody who doesn't do anything for him in his personal life. However, Rob further teased that she would be interested in filming as long as the filming environment was "positive" and "natural."

Blac Chyna has given a recent update about co-parenting her daughter with Rob Kardashian, while saying that it is 100 per cent amazing. Chyna further stated,

"For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better," she shared. “If you’re going through a custody battle or anything of the sort, I think the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business."

The Kardashians alum Khloe Kardashian opens up about Rob’s absence

Khloe Kardashian earlier revealed that Rob Kardashian is doing fine but choosing to stay away from the limelight. While addressing the ongoing rumours, the television personality said,

“One of the main ones is that he lives with me. He’s in our shadows and we don’t want to have him around us. He’s not miserable person who lives under a bridge ... we’re totally fine!" "I feel like we were raised in pairs: It was Kourtney and Kim, and then it was me and Rob, and then Kendall and Kylie.

Kim Kardashian also talked about Rob, while admitting that she misses having him on the show, as he is “just so funny."

Stay tuned for more updates.