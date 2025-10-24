The Kardashians alum Rob is at peace as he returns to TV, as per sources

Rob Kardashian (Image via Instagram/@robkardashianofficial)

The season 7 premiere episode of The Kardashians is already here, and former alum Rob Kardashian has finally made his long-awaited return to television for the first time since his hiatus in 2016. This marks Rob’s return to TV after nine long years out of the spotlight.

A source has told People that Rob is "in a better place and is way more comfortable with who he is" these days. The source further added that Rob is open to appearing on the show more often.

Rob Kardashian had earlier admitted that he is not comfortable in his skin, so he does not want to be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in.

As The Kardashians season 7 has already premiered, the social media post said,

"Just like Rob, The Kardashians is back"

Rob finally makes his return on The Kardashians season 7

As Rob has finally made his return on the show, a source has told PEOPLE that the television alum is at a "point in his life where he just does not care as much what anyone thinks.”

While talking about Rob’s involvement in the show, the source reveals,

“Rob loves hanging out with his family. His scenes so far on the show are light and unscripted," says the source. "There is no pressure on him. And he enjoys it. He really struggled with body issues and self-confidence for years," the source says, but "negative comments don't bother him anymore." "He's in a better place and way more comfortable with who he is."

Kim Kardashian has also expressed her excitement about Rob's return, as she earlier admitted that people would love to see her brother back on TV this season. She further said,

“And he comes back,” she confirmed, before quipping: “Am I allowed to say that? Well, I did, sorry!”

The Kardashians alum Rob reveals the real reason for his television hiatus

Rob Kardashian earlier revealed the real reason behind his absence. In July 2025, on Khloe’s podcast, Rob explained that his decision to stay away from the spotlight "has everything to do with myself."

The former show alum said,

"There's definitely nothing wrong between any of us," Rob said of his sisters, while adding that he hasn't been on the show or attending events because he doesn't "wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I'm not comfortable."

The Kardashians alum admitted how he chose his own happiness and peace over just filming for somebody who doesn't do anything for him in his personal life.

However, Khloe asked her brother whether he would return to the show, to which Rob said that he might return if the filming environment feels positive and natural.

"I like being around my family, so that stuff is good to me," he continued. "Obviously, I have nothing against it. The reason I don't is because I'm a homebody and I just choose, like I said, my peace and happiness."

Watch the new episode of The Kardashians drop on Thursdays on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.