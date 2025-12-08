“I just felt bad”: The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique talks to Gizelle about past arguments

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique has made her return on the show after a long hiatus. As Monique sat down for a conversation with fellow cast member, Gizelle, the two women talked about their past, arguments and divorces.

Monique concluded by saying in the confessional that she owned her action and this is actually what triggered her whole spiritual journey. Monique seemingly apologised to Gizelle for a few comments that she had made earlier and said,

“I felt so bad when I saw your daughter. I just felt bad realising how my actions impacted her.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels makes amends with Gizelle

As Gizelle and Monique sit down for a conversation while looking into their past differences, Monique candidly reflects on how far she has come through the years,

“Oh my God, so much has happened over the past five years. I had to sit back and be like why was I mad at her. That’s how much I have healed. I had to do a lot of self reflection, I was too busy being the victim and being mad at everybody else. When I started going through divorce, as you can relate to, you start pulling back all the layers.” “You start to see what you have contributed to certain situations. I have been talking to my mom, to my dad, confronting things that has happened to me over the years and finally made peace with them.”

While Gizelle has made amends with Gizelle, she recently cleared the air about a possible reconciliation with Candiace Dillard Bassett, as she told on Watch What Happens Live,

“There was no relationship, and sometimes, moving on doesn’t mean that you have to reconcile,” Samuels said. “Sometimes, you just see people for who they are, and you see your place, and you set your boundaries, and it’s OK to not rekindle something that isn’t meant to be rekindled.”

Gizelle makes a candid confession about her issues with Monique

As Monique further admitted to Gizelle, saying that when Ashley invited her over, she looked at it as a good opportunity to continue her healing journey.

"It doesn’t mean you off the hook. That is where we got on the rails with the whole trainer situation, for instance. The big boy comment. Okay she wants to attack my situation. So I am gonna attack hers."

As Gizelle finally broke her silence and shared her thoughts on the situation, she said,

“I felt like you were on for some drama and some nonsense. It was a lot. I didn’t want that situation to ever happen again. I’m the future, we gonna talk. If we talk and trash each other that’s fine.”

Monique Samuels had earlier opened up about her life and her book,

“It just felt like the right time,” she added. “I’m in a place in my life where I have overcome so many obstacles, so many fears, and I’m promoting my book and Mila Eve essential oils. I want people to see the transformation and to know that it’s possible. They are welcome to judge this new energy.”

Stay tuned for more updates.