The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 10 recap: Invitations, confrontations, and emotional revelations shake the group

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10, episode 10, premiered on Sunday, December 7, 2025, on Bravo. Stacey texted everyone, inviting them to the launch of her cannabis brand, which featured a lot of drama.

Ashley goes on a date with Josh to an arcade and later talks to him about their age difference, children, and financial issues, expressing that she cannot take things further in their relationship, calling it quits.

Meanwhile, Gizelle and Monique meet in a restaurant, where the former confronts the latter about her tendency to ruin people's relationships, giving examples of her previous comments as they discuss their earlier conflict.

Angel joins Kiearna's mother to help Greg choose a ring for their wedding. Ashley talks to her younger sister Jessica, who gets emotional about her father's alcohol addiction.

However, things turn ugly at Stacey's launch event, where she kicks out Tia after getting into a heated argument, while her feud with Ashley takes a turn as they talk in private, clearing things out.

Here's what happened in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10

1.) Ashley calls Stacey “a lying a***ole.”

Stacey pulls Ashley aside to have a private conversation in the middle of the launch event, hoping to clear things between them in the episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Ashley starts to acknowledge their complicated dynamic, telling Stacey,

“I know we go back and forth, but one thing I appreciate is that ultimately we can support each other.” Still, she doesn’t waste time getting to the point. She asks Stacey, “How do you want to move forward?”

Stacey pushes back, insisting she’s been falsely accused.

“Everything that you bring, I have proven to be false, even the thing with Monique,” she says. Ashley is not fully convinced, reminding her, “Monique is choosing to let it go, and so am I.”

Stacey then adds that Wendy has also moved on and doesn’t have a problem with her brand. But the conversation shifts again when Ashley, clearly frustrated, says bluntly, she doesn’t want her to be “a lying a*shole,” adding:

“I have no qualms about your business. I just don’t want you to be a lying asshole about it.” Stacey seems taken aback but tries to keep the peace, asking, “Can you acknowledge that I have apologized? I’m asking you, woman to woman, I need you to stop.”

Ashley stands firm, replying,

“I always start at ground zero with you, and you give me something else. If you stop giving me something, I’ll stop talking.” Stacey tries to get clarity: “Are you gonna stop talking and allow us to start at ground zero?” But Ashley circles back to her biggest sticking point: “No lies. If Stacey stops lying, I should stop talking.”

Eventually, both women repeat the same frustrated agreement back and forth, “No more lies,” and “No more negativity.”

2.) Stacey and Tia's explosive showdown.

Stacey and Tia sit down to talk, which began as a civilised conversation at Stacey’s own event, but quickly turned into a heated showdown.

Stacey tries to explain where their issues began, reminding Tia about inviting her and Timo to dinner.

She tells her, “I introduced you to Timo before I even introduced him to Wendy,” and says she had assumed Tia was neutral.

But things went sideways when Wendy called Stacey, asking why she wasn’t there.

As Stacey brings up a rumor,

“TJ let Eddie know that you paid him to be your love interest this season.” The conversation goes off the rails.

Tia fires back by accusing Stacey of trying too hard to fit in.

“You try to play catch-up, but you kind of overstep,” she says. She then unloads months of pent-up frustration, revealing that she entered the group already hearing claims about Stacey’s behavior: “She lies a lot, and she’s been caught in her lies.”

From there, the argument turns explosive. Tia accuses Stacey of calling her to ask for backup with the group. Stacey shoots back,

“I never said that… you are a liar.” The two talk over each other, voices rising until Stacey tells her, “You acted so unladylike,” and Tia responds with her own way: “You want to fit in so bad… you’ve been in this group for a year, and you still don’t f**ing fit in. What does that say about you, my love?”*

That’s when everything went ugly as Stacey demanded she leave:

“Get your ass up out of my face… take your things and be gone. Toodle-doo.” Tia threw a final, “F** you,”* before walking off.

Stacey, still fuming, ends the scene by calling her “trash.”

3.) Ashley and Josh call it quits

Ashley and Josh start their date on a light, playful note as they hop into a driving simulator. Even as they laugh through the experience, Ashley admits to herself that dates with Josh feel very different from what she has been used to in past relationships.

She mentions former partners renting out restaurants or flying her on private jets, saying,

“That’s just sort of the caliber that I’ve been used to… it’s always been very swanky.”

As they sit for drinks and appetizers, reflecting on the fact that they’ve been dating for almost a year.

Ashley opens up about the internal conflict she’s been feeling, explaining that when she first met Josh, her divorce was not final, and he was exactly what she needed at the time.

But now that she’s officially divorced, she feels uncertain. At the table, Ashley tries to explain the practical aspects that worry her. She tells him,

“I fear that because you’re young, you don’t have kids yet, you’ve never been married… eventually you’ll want those things.” And for her, the timeline is tight. “If I were to have children, it would have to be in the next year or two,” she says.

Josh asks why she assumes he would not be ready for that, but Ashley brings up the bigger picture, financial stability, long-term alignment, and the realities of family life.

“It takes more in a relationship than just this,” she tells him gently.

Eventually, Ashley reaches the emotional breaking point.

She tells Josh that, as much as she cares about him, she’s not comfortable starting the progression of “boyfriend, fiancé, husband” when she is not sure their relationship is right for her. She looks at him and quietly says,

“You’re just gonna make someone over the moon so happy… someone. You’re a great guy. I’m just not sure if this relationship is the right place for me.”

Josh takes it respectfully, saying, “I get it… It’s your prerogative.” Ashley later reflects that watching her mom struggle financially shaped how she views partnerships.

She supports much of her family, and she needs a partner who can match that responsibility.

“I want a man who can also carry the weight with me,” she says. “And I don’t think that’s asking too much.”

Stay tuned for more updates.