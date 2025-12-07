"I was going crazy": 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rick struggles to trust Trish after she ghosts him

Rick from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (Image via YouTube/@90DayFiance)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 premiered on December 7, 2025, featuring a new lineup of couples excited to start their journey together.

Among them was 52-year-old father of five, Rick, whose partner was 25-year-old Trish from Madagascar. The two met through online dating and have since remained together.

While Trish wanted to become a mother, Rick doubted that they were ready for that step in their relationship, and one of the reasons for his apprehension was his lack of trust in her.



“I don’t think our relationship is ready to be thinking about kids right now because I don’t know if I can fully trust her. A few weeks ago, she just stopped talking to me. She basically ghosted me. I was going crazy because I didn’t know what was happening. I felt abandoned,” he explained.



The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star continued that Ttrish resumed talking to him after five days of being off the grid.

Since virtual communication was their only mode of contact, as they lived in different parts of the world, Trish’s complete absence sparked doubts in Rick’s mind.

However, every time he spoke to her about those five days, Trish would get angry and refuse to talk about it, which only added to Rick’s worries.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 episode 1: Rick discusses his concerns about Trish with his sister Meika







Rick, who had five children from previous relationships and a marriage, was excited to travel to Madagascar to meet his beau in a week. However, he worried Trish had been hiding something from him because of her five-day absence.

During a family gathering with his sister, Meika, and others, Rick confided in his sister about his concerns.

When Meika asked him if he was certain she was the one for him, he gave her an unconvinced nod, sharing that Trish had ghosted him for five days, during which he could not make proper contact with her or find out what she had been up to.



“It went from 100 to maybe two because she would give me like one-word replies, very seldom,” he explained.



The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast member then revealed that after Trish resumed speaking to him like she used to, she had an “excuse” prepared, according to which, her brother had “wrecked her motorcycle.”

At the same time, she also claimed that the “police was called on her” because her ex-partner had accused her of “robbing his family’s house.”



“She said that the whole thing was a misunderstanding and that she cleared her name, but still something doesn’t seem right,” he said.



The information about Trish left Rick’s family shocked as they began questioning Trish’s intentions. His sister told the TLC cameras that Trish’s activities sounded “very suspicious” and did not justify her absence for five days, unless she was locked behind bars.

Consequently, she worried about her brother, since he was about to leave for Madagascar in a few days.

Both Rick and Meika feared that Trish’s ex-partner was more involved in her life than they knew. That said, Rick admitted in a 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days confessional that he felt insecure about Trish's ex-partner, since he had money, unlike Rick, who was “on a budget.”

With that, Rick’s family advised him to meet with Trish and get to the bottom of the matter. However, in the end, Rick teased that while Trish was away, “something” else happened, which had been “haunting” him, and that she had no idea about it.

Stay tuned for more updates.