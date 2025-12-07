Who is Crystal Wilsey? Cinnabon racist employee controversy explained as alleged mugshot and arrest history goes viral online

Close-up of a Cinnabon storefront sign with illuminated lettering, New York City, New York, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The viral former Cinnabon employee's alleged mugshot and arrest history have been revealed on social media. For the unversed, Sabrina Osman uploaded a TikTok video from a Cinnabon outlet in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, on Friday (December 5).

Osman shared that the video was recorded by her cousin, Farhia Ahmed. Farhia and her husband are both Somali Muslims, were at the store and ordered a Caramel pecan cinnamon roll.

Farhia supposedly asked for more caramel, and the employee, Crystal Wilsey, said that they were running low. When Ahmed asked why they did not have enough caramel, the conversation seemingly turned heated.

Farhia started recording as Crystal started saying the N-word and admitted to being a racist. She then sent the video to her cousin, who uploaded it to TikTok.

Wilsey showed the customers the middle finger and told them to leave the store. The couple kept saying that she could lose her job for such behavior. However, Wilsey said she didn't care.

As the Cinnabon racist employee controversy spread on multiple social media platforms, netizens quickly found Crystal's LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok accounts. The comment section under her posts has been flooded with people calling her out.

Some internet users found her alleged mugshot and arrest history from 2022. The images showed that a woman named Crystal Terese Wilsey was arrested in February 2022 for driving while intoxicated and for child endangerment. The charges were later dismissed.

It is worth noting that it has not been confirmed that the woman in the mugshot and the viral Cinnabon employee are the same person.

The baked goods chain released a statement as the video went viral, saying that Crystal was fired immediately and that they do not condone such behavior.

"We've seen the disturbing video from the Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, WI, and we do not condone this behavior. The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves," the statement reads.

A fundraiser was created for the former Cinnabon employee

A man named Tom Hennessey launched a fundraiser on GiveSendGo, a Christian-based crowdfunding platform. In the description, he claimed that Crystal was reportedly intimidated and harassed by the Somali customers.

He criticized the popular food chain for firing Wilsey rather than "banning the offenders and backing their employee." Out of the $109,110, so far, over $88,000 has been raised. The top donation is $1,000, and in the comments, donors have expressed their support for Crystal.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Osman has launched a GoFundMe page for her cousin, Farhia Ahmed, and her husband. She stated that Farhia is "traumatized" and can not go outside anymore.

She also asked for a Wisconsin-based lawyer to help them with the case. Out of the $45,000 goal, over $2,300 has been raised so far.

The viral video has divided the internet. While some netizens supported the Somali couple, others took Crystal's side. Stay tuned for more updates on the Cinnabon racist employee controversy.