Sister Wives season 20 episode 11 recap: Kody apologizes to Janelle for past bitterness as Christine struggles with him reaching out again

Sister Wives' Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet at the Fox Studio Lot on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

In Sister Wives season 20 episode 11, Kody Brown initiated contact with Janelle Brown and Christine Brown after years of tension.

The episode, which aired on December 7, 2025, focuses on Kody’s effort to apologize to Janelle for past mistakes in their early marriage and the differing reactions from both wives.

Janelle listens to Kody’s acknowledgment of errors and the difficulties they faced as a couple, while Christine experiences anxiety and uncertainty about engaging with him again.

The episode examines the responses to Kody’s outreach, highlighting the ongoing family dynamics and the challenges of reconnecting after previous conflicts.

Episode 11 highlights of Sister Wives season 20

Christine reacts to Kody’s outreach

Christine Brown described her reaction to Kody’s unexpected contact.

She explained in a confessional that she felt completely "shocked" by his outreach, noting that it came out of absolutely nowhere and took her entirely by surprise.

Christine shared that her initial response was to refuse any conversation, stating,

“No, I’m not going to go. That’s ridiculous. I don’t trust anything that comes out of his mouth. Why would I put myself in that situation?”

She described feelings of anxiety and explained to her husband, David, that she did not want to have any conversation with Kody again, emphasizing that she did not want to "engage."

Kody apologizes to Janelle

Kody Brown addressed mistakes in his marriage to Janelle, admitting that he had made multiple errors in plural marriage over several years.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ remembered the time when they were little, not knowing much about each other and getting married, and that their communication and understanding were very limited.

He mentioned that they had begun their love with "tenderness" feeling, but due to their unawareness and inexperience, it had a great impact on their way of walking their ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌marriage.

Kody expressed regret for not protecting Janelle and recalled a moment where she felt unsafe, saying,

“I just didn’t realize that you weren’t feeling safe. I’ve thought about that scene in my mind, that scenario where you were there and I’ve just felt ashamed because you deserved to feel safe in that relationship and I failed that.”

Janelle reflects on the early years

Janelle​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Brown talked about the difficulties of being the first plural wife and mentioned that because Kody was working away most of the time, they had few hours to be together while she was pregnant with Logan, so she had to kind of endure the situation.

To get used to the plural marriage, Janelle stated that she had to shut down emotionally during the first years, since she was not able to handle the situation otherwise.

Later she mentioned that she figured out how to keep "peace" in the house, and she even changed her own personality in order to be able to handle the pressures of the marriage.

She also pointed out that these changes were her only way of getting around the maze of the early years of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌relationship.

Janelle noted that hearing Kody acknowledge these difficulties contributed to her sense of resolution, explaining that it brought her a sense of "healing" regarding those early years, which she described as not pretty.

Janelle​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ stated that she and Kody are still somewhat connected, as during their marriage, they had a good relationship, especially in terms of communication.

She pointed out that they love each other even though they have had hard times, and that by having shared many years together, they developed a strong "connection" which is still there after they have had ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌difficulties.

