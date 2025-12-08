“He’s such a sweetheart”: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Emma opens up about her new relationship with Ziad

Emma and Ziad from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 couple Emma and Ziad met on an international online dating app. Emma have finally decided to fly to Morocco to meet Ziad. As the two have finally met in Morocco, there have been things that Emma has not yet revealed to Ziad about her past.

While the two have been working things out, Emma has gushed about her new relationship with Ziad and what makes him stand apart, saying,

“He’s such a sweetheart, he is so genuine and so kind. He truly loves me for me which is so different from anything I had in the past.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days alum Emma visits Ziad in Morocco

Emma has opened up about how she and Ziad met and recalled the whole story, saying,

“Over a year ago, I downloaded this international dating app and after five minutes of downloading the app, Ziad messaged me and I thought he was so cute that I couldn’t resist."

However, when the two met, Zian told Emma about a few rules about embracing each other in public, Emma responded by saying that she earlier asked Ziad about that but he did not say no to her at that time. Ziad responded by saying,

"You have to respect my religion. You don't tell me which k***, here in Morocco, we k**s people face to face."

However, during Emma’s trip, the two later got into an argument as Ziad admitted to having trust issues and finds it difficult to rely on Emma’s words.

Ziad talked about Emma just vanishing while stopping all forms of communication with him, saying,

“We talking and one day, you just go away. Where you been. I don’t trust you. The more I know about Emma, the more I understand, she hiding a lot of things.”

As the couple hits a rocky roadblock, Ziad seemingly suggests that this is the end and Emma is seen breaking down in tears after Ziad walks off from there, Emma says,

"I am so confused I don’t know what to do. I am really upset. Why am I doing this again?"

Emma opens up about her past relationship

Emma seemingly had a relationship with a man and as she delved deeper into it she revealed that they were engaged but she later made a shocking discovery.

Emma revealed how she messaged several girls and found out that the mystery man had many more girlfriends at the same time.

“When me and Ziad were talking online, me and Muhammed were on rocky terms though there was a little bit of overlap between them. We kind of just picked up where we left off. I want to tell Ziad everything but at the same time to tell him something that might make him differently of me really makes me nervous.”

Emma also reveals that she had earlier told Ziad about visiting Morocco for a girls' trip, whereas it was a different reason.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airing on Sundays exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.