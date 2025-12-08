Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

(Custom covers image edited by Primetimer, Original image via Facebook)

With the release date of Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Episode 8 drawing near, fans can't help but wonder what the next thing will bring.

The episode is set to drop on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT exclusively on Paramount+, which is the sole platform offering the show in the US.

Additionally, the episode will be available for streaming on the Paramount+ add-on via Prime Video for viewers in the UK.

If you are unable to watch it immediately, a subtitled version of the episode will be available on the app, allowing you to catch up at your convenience.

Episode 8 is expected to run approximately 51 minutes, maintaining the same length as earlier episodes this season.

Season 4 has been intense from the start, and Episode 8 is the final step before the season finale.

Mike McLusky is under enormous pressure from all sides, such as threats from the cartel, violence in the prison, and the growing mistrust among the people of Kingstown.

The town's situation is the most precarious, with Callahan no longer a player after the prison break and perilous alliances being formed.

The drama has been a major hit among the audience, and its ratings have remained high throughout the season.

Those who have been watching the weekly releases of Season 4 are already aware of how fast the scenario can shift in Kingstown.

In Episode 8, many expect the tension to push Mike into choices that could shape the finale.

With only two episodes left, the new chapter aims to answer what comes next for Mike, Kyle, Bunny and the entire town as the danger grows.

What to Expect in Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Episode 8

Episode 8 continues right after the events of Episode 7, where a major prison break shook Kingstown.

The escape threatens to spiral into a larger crisis as gangs see an opportunity to strike while Mike is distracted.

Mike sets a risky trap to regain control, but the chaos inside the prison slows down his plan, forcing him to move carefully.

This episode focuses on the extent of Mike's power and how far he can push before losing ground.

One of the key moments in Episode 8 is Warden Nina Hobbs reaching out to Mike.

Their relationship has been strained, especially after Nina’s connection to the cartel became clear.

Her attempt to work with Mike comes at a time when both need stability.

This move may help them face common threats, but it also raises questions about trust.

Nina’s role becomes even more important because she understands how the prison system is collapsing from the inside.

The episode also follows Kyle, who continues to deal with the impact of the prison break.

His safety becomes a growing concern, and Mike tries to protect him while handling larger issues across the town.

Bunny comes back with an ascertained perspective of Kingstown's transformation and he starts to consider a life beyond the violence that was his formative experience.

While Episode 8 sets the stage for the December 28 finale, the plot unfolds towards a climactic battle, which will involve Mike's weak connections, the cartel's upcoming move and the escalating dangers in Kingstown.

Stay tuned for more updates.