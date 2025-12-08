How many episodes will there be in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1? Episode count and more

Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise on It: Welcome to Derry. (Image via HBO MAX)

IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 runs eight episodes, premiering Sunday, October 26, 2025, and airing weekly through Sunday, December 14, 2025, in the U.S. On TV, it’s on HBO at 9 p.m. ET, and it streams on Max at the same time. In the U.K., it’s on Sky Atlantic and NOW the following morning. In Canada, it streams on Crave. In India, it streams on JioHotstar.

In Australia, it streams on Max. Episode 2 arrived early on Friday, October 31, as a Halloween special, with the rest following the normal weekly cadence. The series is a 1962 prequel that traces Pennywise’s earlier cycle and folds in book lore like the Black Spot and a young Dick Hallorann.

How many episodes are there in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 ? (full list and dates)

Season length: 8 episodes. U.S. Sundays from Oct 26 to Dec 14. U.K. and Australia receive next-day Monday rollouts. Canada mirrors U.S. timing on Crave. India streams via JioHotstar.

Episode guide:

1) The Pilot: Sunday, October 26, 2025, US / Monday, Oct 27, UK and AUS.

2) The Thing in the Dark: Friday, October 31, US early drop / Monday rollout elsewhere.

3) Now You See It: Sunday, November 9 / Monday, November 10.

4) The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet’s Function: Sunday, November 16 / Mon, Nov 17.

5) 29 Neibolt Street: Sunday, November 23 / Monday, November 24.

6) In the Name of the Father: Sunday, November 30 / Mon, December 1.

7) The Black Spot: Sunday, December 7 / Monday, December 8.

8) Finale : Sunday, December 14 / Monday, December 15. Title to be announced on air.

How to watch IT: Welcome to Derry season 1?(regions, platforms, prices and rollout)

United States: HBO Sundays 9 p.m. ET, streaming day-and-date on Max. Current Max prices in the U.S. are Basic With Ads $10.99 per month, Standard $18.49 per month, and Premium $22.99 per month after the October 21, 2025, adjustment.

United Kingdom: Sky Atlantic overnight into Monday and on NOW. Sky’s page confirms eight episodes through December 14 and lists the weekly rollout. NOW Entertainment's base pricing is £9.99 per month, with frequent promos.

Canada: Streams on Crave with episodes available Sunday nights. Crave’s series page is live, and Bell Media promotes the title for its fall slate. Public pricing varies by tier, typically Standard With Ads around C$11.99 monthly and Premium Ad-Free near C$22 monthly. Check Crave for current offers.

India: Streams on JioHotstar, which lists the series and offers Super and Premium plans. Indicative plan references show Super at ₹299 for 3 months or ₹899 yearly and Premium at ₹299 monthly or ₹1,499 yearly. Regional offers can change.

Australia: Streams on Max. Recent guides and listings indicate plans starting around AU$11.99 monthly for ad-supported tiers, with higher ad-free options available. Verify in-app for localized pricing.

Rollout pattern in summary: U.S. Sundays. U.K. and Australia on Mondays. Canada day-and-date Sundays on Crave. India via JioHotstar. IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 keeps a steady weekly window, with Episode 2’s Halloween-night early drop as the lone exception.

IT: Welcome to Derry season 1: Production and plot details

Premise and timeline: Set in 1962 Derry, Maine, the season dramatises an earlier Pennywise cycle, foregrounding the Hanlon family, a young Dick Hallorann, and the town’s rot. The run expands book events like the Black Spot into major set-pieces. Filming began in May 2023, paused during the 2023 strike, and wrapped in August 2024. IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 was ultimately scheduled to premiere on HBO with weekly episodes.

Creative team and cast: The series is developed by Andy and Barbara Muschietti with Jason Fuchs. Brad Caleb Kane serves as co-showrunner with Fuchs. Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise alongside Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar and Stephen Rider.

Episode 7 stages the Black Spot burning as a historical horror pivot and deepens Hallorann’s backstory, while Episode 5 marks Skarsgård’s full return on screen. These beats explain why IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 threads personal loss with civic terror. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated December 7, 2025, Jason Fuchs remarked,

“We approached 7 with a lot of reverence and seriousness because, although the events of the Black Spot are fictionalized canon, they are extraordinarily grounded in the truth of America's experience with racism and, specifically, anti-Black violence”

Stay tuned for more updates.