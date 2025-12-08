The Rats: A Witcher Tale cast: Every character featured in the spinoff and the actors behind them

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image from Netflix)

The Rats: A Witcher Tale brings together a young group of thieves whose lives shape a key part of Ciri’s journey.

The story takes place six months before their tragic end in The Witcher Season 4 and follows the final job they attempt together.

The spinoff highlights six main members of The Rats, each played by rising actors who bring their troubled pasts to life.

Christelle Elwin leads the group as Mistle, a fierce yet wounded fighter searching for purpose.

Ben Radcliffe plays Giselher, the natural leader who guides the group through danger.

Fabian McCallum appears as Kayleigh, a boy carrying guilt and trauma.

Aggy K. Adams takes on the role of Iskra, while Connor Crawford plays Asse, both of whom are important voices in the gang.

Juliette Alexandra stars as Reef, a former Nilfgaardian soldier who joins the group after losing everything.

Alongside them are strong supporting characters.

Dolph Lundgren steps in as Brehen, a witcher from the Cat School who reluctantly helps the gang plan their heist.

Sharlto Copley appears as Leo Bonhart, the brutal bounty hunter tied to their fate.

Freya Allan returns as Ciri, whose story connects with theirs later in the main series.

Ben Robson plays Bert Brigden, the man whose crimes push The Rats into their most dangerous mission.

The cast helps build a tight, emotional story that explains how these young outcasts became a family and why their end hits so hard in the main show.

Inside The Rats: A Witcher Tale - Story, Themes and Timeline

The special takes place right before the Rats meet Ciri at the end of The Witcher Season 3.

It shows how the group formed, how they survived in a war-torn world, and what led to their final stand.

The narrative opens with the gang pulling off a dangerous heist at Dominik Houvenaghel’s new fighting arena.

Each character plays a crucial role, but things quickly unravel.

This failure sets off the chain of events that brings Leo Bonhart into their lives.

The Rats are shaped by loss caused by Emhyr’s war.

Every member carries deep wounds.

Mistle’s backstory reveals how she was kidnapped, separated from her lover Juniper, and left alone until she found the gang.

Giselher becomes the steady voice who keeps them moving.

Asse and Mistle share a long history from their home village, and that connection strengthens their trust.

Kayleigh, often chaotic, struggles with guilt tied to his family.

Iskra and Reef add balance, heart and strength.

Brehen’s arrival adds another layer.

Though rough around the edges, he becomes a mentor of sorts, fighting beside them against Brigden’s twisted use of a monster called a jalowick.

The special ends with the shocking reveal that the jalowick is actually Juniper, forcing Mistle to make the hardest choice of her life.

This moment shapes her later bond with Ciri, making the events of Season 4 even heavier.

Stay tuned for more updates.