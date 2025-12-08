General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (December 8 to 12, 2025)

Drew, Carly and Nathan from General Hospital [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © ABC]

Danger is knocking at doors on General Hospital’s upcoming storyline as Valentin escapes prison and Sidwell blackmails Sonny and Laura. While Valentin arrives at Carly’s place to re-emphasize their common plot, Laura and Sonny must find a way to wiggle out of the corner the mobster has put them in. Meanwhile, Nathan finds himself at the center of much action as he pursues Drew’s real shooter.

The previous week on General Hospital saw Thanksgiving arrive in town with a myriad of emotions. While the Quartermaine family cooked the meal but donated it to the hospital staff, Carly missed Lucas despite having her beau and daughter for dinner. Elsewhere, Britt wallowed in loneliness while Willow married Drew in the presence of her mother, lawyer, Elizabeth and Scout.

Recently, GH viewers also found Nathan zero in on Curtis as a person of interest and interrogate him. While Curtis remembered meeting Celina Wu to employ her for Drew’s shooting, he lied to the cop about his alibi. However, he told Jordan the truth about meeting Wu.

Meanwhile, Mayor Laura had two guests, Kevin followed by Sidwell. While she unburdened in front of Kevin, the mobster blackmailed her with photos of her with Dalton’s dead body. Sidwell, next, met Sonny to ask for his piers showing him his pictures with Laura and the dead Dalton. Meanwhile, the teenagers and young adults rescued a dozen dogs from Dalton’s lab on the long-running ABC soap.

General Hospital: Carly is in trouble

Recently, Carly met Valentin at Steinmauer prison in a disguise to collaborate and bring down Brennan. However, Valentin escaped during a prison transfer and arrived at Carly’s house as shown on Friday’s episode, dated December 5, 2025.

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital will find Carly shaken to find the escaped prisoner in her home. She may try to convince Valentin to leave since that would endanger her relationship with Brennan, if she wants to keep up the pretense of romance till she can attack.

However, Valentin may remind her that she must hold up her side of the deal for them to work together. As such, Carly may wrack her brain to look for the ideal place for Valentin to hide and evade the legal radar. Meanwhile, Brennan and Josslyn will learn about Valentin’s escape and will likely be worried about Carly’s safety. As such, they may plan to check on her, making Valentin’s presence dangerous.

General Hospital: Sonny and Laura discuss Sidwell’s attack

Recently, Sidwell threatened Sonny with a photograph of him helping Laura with Dalton’s dead body. He asked for the mob boss’s piers in exchange for keeping quiet. Elsewhere, he blackmailed the mayor with a similar photo and hinted a veiled threat about hurting her family, including Ace, if she does not do his bidding.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that mob boss Sonny and Mayor Laura will come together to exchange notes on their common enemy. Sonny will likely assure Laura that he will think of some solution. While that cannot involve asking Jason to harm Marco as in the past, whether the mob boss will use his influence over DA Justine remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Laura will worry about her family’s safety. She may think of sending Ace away from Port Charles or employing added security for safety.

General Hospital: Nathan makes a procedural move

Recently, Nathan suggested to Dante that they investigate Curtis as the suspect in Drew’s shootout to which the interim Commissioner agreed. As such, Nathan started questioning Curtis while the latter stuck to his lies.

However, the General Hospital spoilers suggest that Nathan will soon make an arrest. Whether he stumbled upon evidence against Curtis remains to be seen. Moreover, Portia will be rattled by some event. If Curtis gets arrested, she may wonder whether he would reveal Drew’s blackmail and the incriminating truth against her.

This will likely leave her in panic. Portia may consider talking it out with Isaiah or one of her friends. It is likely that Nina walks into Portia’s office as the latter discusses her predicament with Isaiah and the two doctors engage in some closeness. This will surprise Nina.

Meanwhile, Dante and Nathan will come across more hidden truths. Whether they find Dalton’s body remains to be seen. Other story arcs in the upcoming GH episodes include Michael and Jacinda’s closeness, Britt’s emotional meltdown, Lulu’s worry about Charlotte and Sidwell’s sinister moves. Meanwhile, Drew is slated to receive a stunning deal which may be from Sidwell.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch Sonny’s next plan and Valentin’s sneaky move in the coming weeks.