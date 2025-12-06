General Hospital weekly preview sees Carly take a risk, Drew get a shocking offer, and Dante and Nathan make a major discovery

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital's weekly preview shows Carly taking a huge risk against Brennan, Drew getting a surprising offer, and Dante and Nathan making a massive Port Charles discovery.

From December 1 to 5, 2025, General Hospital drama was intense in Port Charles. Carly discovered that her boyfriend had recruited her daughter, Josslyn, for the WSB. This knowledge disintegrated part of her life quickly. Alexis was determined to win her case after Drew blackmailed her into representing Willow. Drew demanded that Alexis exonerate Willow or lose Scout. General Hospital viewers saw Jason watch a drunk Britt.

The drama escalates this week. The lives of several key characters will change. Carly risks everything to protect her daughter. Drew receives a shocking proposal. Detectives Dante and Nathan find crucial evidence later in the week. Port Charles storylines will change drastically this week.

General Hospital Weekly Preview sees Carly Taking a Huge Risk Against Brennan

After finding out that her boyfriend, Brennan, recruited Josslyn to the WSB, Carly's life became chaotic. Now, Carly (Laura Wright) is in a lot of trouble. She is working with Valentin to take Brennan down while acting like she is with him. She wants to keep Josslyn safe from bad things that could happen. Carly has a "go big or go home" attitude, and that's what she's known for. She will be taking a huge risk this week. Valentin just left the WSB and went back to Port Charles, so it's possible that he and the Cassadines have planned a risky move together. They might finally be able to take Brennan down if they make this move. In the meantime, Lulu is scared, and Alexis gets a clear warning.

Drew Receives an Unexpected and Shocking Offer

Drew (Cameron Mathison) usually makes important suggestions in Port Charles. Things change this week, and a surprising offer goes to him. This deal is good on Thursday. It could be linked to Sidwell. Sonny and Laura are going to talk about their bad meetings with Sidwell on Tuesday. Sidwell is a strong person who seems to have Port Charles's most powerful people exactly where he wants them. General Hospital spoilers show that on Wednesday, Sidwell makes an offer. The offer Drew gets on Thursday might be the same one. This deal could have a big effect on Drew's current court cases or his family relationships. Drew is making Alexis go after Michael (Rory Gibson) to get help for Willow.

Dante and Nathan Make a Massive Discovery in Port Charles

This week, police work is crucial to detectives Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). While Dante has been focused on Rocco, Nathan has been focused on keeping the PCPD running. Nathan has been trying to figure out who shot Drew. Nathan makes an arrest in the middle of the week, which makes Portia panic, according to General Hospital spoilers. Nathan and Dante find something together by the end of the week. Considering the bad things that have happened in Port Charles, this finding is probably not good news. Maybe what they found has something to do with finding Dalton's body. It is also possible that their discovery was linked to the arrest Nathan made earlier in the week.

