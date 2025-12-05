General Hospital spoilers for the next week from December 8 to 12, 2025

Carly Spencer (Image via Youtube / General Hospital)

General Hospital is about to get intense next week as Carly makes bold moves that could have serious consequences. Willow faces a challenge that could change her path, and Drew is surprised with an offer that might turn his world upside down. At the same time, Dante and Nathan uncover something that could cause big problems, keeping everyone on edge.

Drama, surprises, and emotional moments are coming for the people of Port Charles. Lucas gets caught up in a world he doesn’t fully understand, while Brennan has important news for Josslyn that could affect her decisions.

Charlotte and Justine also have important moments, and relationships are tested, secrets come to light, and loyalties are questioned. Fans can expect a week full of twists and excitement that no one will want to miss.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 8 to 12, 2025

Monday, December 8: Carly rolls the dice

Carly is following her usual motto, “go big or go home,” and today, going home is not an option. She takes a bold risk that could lead to serious consequences. Alexis receives a warning that she might choose to ignore, while Lulu is clearly worried about a situation that’s getting more intense.

Lucas finds himself pulled further into Marco’s world as Sidwell’s son adds extra tension to a growing romance. Meanwhile, Brennan has important news for Josslyn, giving her a lot to think about.

Tuesday, December 9: Lulu’s alarm

Jason is closely watching Britt, worried about what she might do next. Lulu, who was concerned yesterday, is now very upset, showing that trouble is coming. Sonny and Laura talk about the recent events, trying to figure out what it all means.

Charlotte feels a bit relieved, even though her situation could still be risky. When Justine shares her plan, it raises questions about whether Sonny will be part of what she has in mind.

Wednesday, December 10: Tests and offers

Nathan takes action with a jewelry-related arrest, causing tension for everyone involved. Willow faces an important test, leaving viewers wondering if she will pass or fail. Sidwell gives someone a surprising offer, and they have to decide whether to accept it or say no.

Portia moves into a stressful situation, while Michael turns to Kristina for help, hinting at teamwork and possible new alliances forming in Port Charles.

Thursday, December 11: Unexpected turns

Jacinda, who may have only been used as an alibi before, starts growing closer to Michael. Willow gets a small sign of hope, though her past mistakes suggest she should be careful.

Nina sees something unexpected that surprises her, while Drew is on the receiving end of a shocking offer, one that could change the way he usually handles power. Molly gets ready to share a secret, adding more excitement and mystery to the week ahead.

Friday, December 12: Discoveries and dilemmas

Britt faces a challenge that could soften her usually cold attitude, which leaves Jason frustrated as he deals with his feelings. Chase stays firm, refusing to give in under pressure. Dante and Nathan make a surprising discovery that, in Port Charles, probably brings danger or betrayal.

Chase’s wife is caught in a difficult situation, torn between different loyalties or choices, making for a tense and exciting end to the week.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

