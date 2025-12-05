Miss Scarlet season 6: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Image sourced via PBS Masterpiece

Miss Scarlet is a marvelous creation of Rachel New, who visualized the British-American period crime drama and was effortlessly played by the lead, Kate Phillips. The television show has already released its five prequels on PBS in the United States.

The first series was released in March 2020 as a part of PBS's Masterpiece anthology. The show exhibits the Victorian London period. It shows the immense trouble of Eliza, who struggles to live up to the name of her father's detective agency. The amazing wit and dynamic appearance of Eliza make her stand out among others.

Release details for Miss Scarlet season 6

Look out, world, Eliza and Blake are on the case 👀 Stream Season 6 of #MissScarletPBS early on the PBS app and PBS MASTERPIECE on Prime Video beginning December 7th! pic.twitter.com/fWx2NL1ZJp — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) November 12, 2025

Miss Scarlet is all set to premiere on PBS app and PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video on December 7, 2025, in the United States.

The scheduled weekly television broadcast will begin on Sunday, January 11, 2026, on PBS at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.

Meet the cast of Miss Scarlet season 6

The cast of Miss Scarlet season 6 seems to have some returning characters as well as new ones. Kate Phillips returns as Eliza Scarlet, a Victorian-era private detective from London. Also, the DI Alexander Blake is portrayed by Tom Durant-Pitchard. Cathy Belton as Ivy. Paul Bazely as Clarence. Ansu Kabia is also returning as the strange man on the streets. Simon Ludders as Mr Pots, Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps.

As for new additions, Sam Buchanan will be seen as George Willows, a young detective lad who came up from a long way in the Police ranks. Isabel Summers can be seen as a newcomer in the clerk's office, working alongside Ivy.

Evan McCabe will not return as Oliver Fitzroy, and Felix Solis will not be seen as Patrick Nash.

How Many Episodes will there be in Miss Scarlet Season 6

Miss Scarlet season 6 consists of six episodes, which give the flavor of the Victorian era, and all are filled with unique murder cases. The story still focuses on Eliza Scarlet, implementing her wits to do detective work as usual. DI Blake is a new addition to the show who recognizes her skills and helps her in ongoing investigations.

What is Miss Scarlet season 6 all about

Miss Scarlet, initially titled Miss Scarlet and The Duke, was set in Victorian-era London, a setting featured in PBS's anthology series. The show gains momentum as Eliza Scarlet becomes impoverished following her father's unexpected death. Eliza struggles with making a name for herself in a male-dominating world. The series showcased the various frictions in Eliza's life. She even turns to the underworld to get help for her detective work.

The last time Eliza was seen on streaming services, her life was out of shape. A Detective Inspector has taken charge of Scotland Yard. The new DI does not seem to want any help from Eliza. But as shown before, Eliza keeps doing her honest to god work as usual and earns the respect of the new DI.

Throughout the final season, Eliza's maternal housekeeper decides to marry Coroner Barnabus Potts. How will it change the household, and what does it mean for the show? One has to watch the upcoming season to attain the lore of the show. Miss Scarlet season 6 will answer the long-awaited question as to whether Eliza will continue to give her everything to work, or, for once, she will care about her personal life.

