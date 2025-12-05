Who is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion host Stassi Schroeder? Age, Instagram, and more explored

Television personality Stassi Schroeder attends the 6th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala (Image via Getty)

Stassi Schroeder, born Nastassia Bianca Schroeder Clark on June 24, 1988, in New Orleans, Louisiana, is an American television personality, model, author, and podcast host.

She is the host of the Season 3 reunion of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Schroeder is also known for her work on Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump Villa, and her own podcast, Straight Up With Stassi.

She has been active in television and media since her appearance on The Amazing Race in 2005 and maintains an Instagram account with the handle @stassischroeder, which has over 3.5 million followers.

Everything to know about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion host Stassi Schroeder

Early life and education

Nastassia Bianca Schroeder was born to Mark Schroeder, an architect, and Dayna, a jewelry designer. She has three younger siblings: Hunter, Nikolai, and Georgianna.

Schroeder’s grandmother, Rosemary, passed away in May 2019 at age 95. At age 11, she began taking theater classes at Mount Carmel Academy, her local high school.

At 18, Schroeder moved to Hollywood and attended Loyola Marymount University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English writing, according to Game Show Fandom.

Television career

Schroeder started her television career as a contestant on The Amazing Race in 2005, alongside her father, stepmother, and brother.

After the filming, her family’s home was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, and they temporarily stayed with another family from the show.

She later appeared on Queen Bees in 2008 while attending college.

In 2010, Schroeder began working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants, SUR and Villa Blanca, which led to her role on Vanderpump Rules.

She has appeared in the television film Sharknado: The 4th Awakens in 2016 and on Bravo’s Summer House from 2017 to 2019.

In November 2019, she launched the digital series Basically Stassi with Beau Clark, available on Bravo’s website and YouTube channel.

Hulu selected Schroeder to host The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 reunion. She previously hosted the Vanderpump Villa reunion and described the Season 3 reunion as her first solo hosting role.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the reunion was hosted by her, who also ensured proper communication among the cast members by giving each one a chance to speak during the recording, and at the same time, provided support to the producers and handled on-set filming.

She made it clear to the audience that her participation was simply to make the talk go on and not to express her views.

Fashion, writing, and other ventures

Schroeder has modeled for publications including Italian Vanity Fair, 944, and Us Weekly, and appeared on the covers of Millennium, Cliché, and Pacific.

She released an accessories collection with ShopPrimadonna.com in 2014 and a clothing line in collaboration with JustFab in 2019.

She authored Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, which reached the New York Times Best Seller list in 2019.

Schroeder wrote a wedding column for Glamour magazine from January to March 2020 and continues to host her podcast Straight Up With Stassi, along with live podcast events.

She has also collaborated on wine products, including Basic Witch Potion No. 1 and No. 2 in partnership with Nocking Point Wines, as reported by Game Show Fandom.

Personal life and social media presence

In July 2019, Schroeder got engaged to Beau Clark and was married in September 2020. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Hartford Charlie Rose, on January 7, 2021.

Schroeder is into astrology and Tarot cards and shares her birthday with Vanderpump Rules co-star Ariana Madix.

Schroeder’s Instagram account @stassischroeder has a following of more than 3.5 million users with 2,070 posts where she promotes beauty and wellness brands through her social media.

Stay tuned for more updates.